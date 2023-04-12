A mixed culture in the raised bed aims to use the available space optimally by combining different types of vegetables, to prevent diseases and to keep pests away. But which vegetables can be planted together to ensure a rich and high-quality harvest? Those are the basic principles.

The idea is actually quite simple: you combine the useful plants in such a way that there is no competition for roots and the nutrients in the soil can be absorbed by all plants. The first thing to be selected are vegetables that have similar soil and location requirements. It is also important to combine shallow and deep roots. And the last step – find the right plant partners that get along well. Good planning is the be-all and end-all of a successful mixed culture in the raised bed.

A mixed culture consists of the following plants:

Vegetables that get along well.

Herbs and crops that attract pollinating insects.

Herbs and crops that protect against pests.

Crops that improve the soil (incl. pre-culture and post-culture for tomatoes)

Which vegetables for the mixed culture in the raised bed? Matching plant partners

Planters for carrots: Beans, peas, lettuce, onions, radishes and tomatoes get along very well.

Suitable plant partners for corn: The vegetables can be combined with melons, potatoes, peas, kidney beans, cucumbers and pumpkins. All plants have similar requirements in terms of location and soil

Plant partner for garlic: Beets, carrots, corn, radishes, eggplant, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.

What to plant with onions? Beets, carrots, cabbage, salads, cucumbers, peppers.

Plant partners for peppers: basil and onion

Tomatoes get along with: basil, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers and pumpkins.

combinations for cucumbers: Beans, beets, corn, onion, peas, radishes.

Salad combine with radishes, corn, pumpkins.

Plant partner for potatoes: Beans, corn, salads, spinach, radishes, cabbage.

Plant partner for radishes: eggplant, salads, watercress, nasturtium.

Spinach plant along with beans, cilantro, beans and strawberries.

strawberries can be planted together with borage, caraway seeds, chives, salads, onions, sage, spinach, pumpkins.

can be planted together with borage, caraway seeds, chives, salads, onions, sage, spinach, pumpkins. Zucchini: Beans, corn, peas, radishes.

What attracts pollinators? These plants provide food for bees and butterflies

The first group of plants fulfills a special function: these perennials are real bee magnets and attract pollinators. For maximum effect, transplant the flowering species and into the raised bed.

Fragrant and flowering plant partners that attract bees:

Sweet nettle, catnip and dill

Alyssum, Marigold, Echinacea

parsley and chives

chamomile and cabbage

Borage, coriander and real sage

Oregano, basil and thyme

Plants against pests in the vegetable patch

There are certain plants that can keep pests away in the raised bed. And there are some who even fight them successfully. Marigolds, for example, can successfully combat harmful nematode species. For the best possible results, place young plants in the bed. Then you can plant other useful herbs and vegetables that keep various pests away.

Which plants deter pests?

These crops keep pests away from tomatoes:

Parsley and basil deter aphids from tomatoes.

Garlic and spring onions help against predators such as snails, mice and squirrels.

Coriander, dill, lemon gas, and rosemary protect the tomatoes from spider mites

Protect cabbage plants from pests

Mint, lavender and mugwort help against cabbage moth

Garlic against weevils

Marigolds form a sticky film that attracts aphids. The pests then stick to the marigold.

These plants drive away pests on carrots

Alfalfa and garlic help prevent click beetle infestations.

Dill and onion can be used as natural repellents against naked flies.

What protects against potato beetle?

horseradish

Cilantro

rain fern

What can you do about spider mites on cucumbers?

Useful plants that improve the soil

Plant the raised bed with chives, beans or peas to increase the levels of nitrogen in the soil. These plants can take up nitrogen from the air and have beneficial bacteria in their roots, which then fix the nitrogen and release it into the soil.

Using crops can increase nitrogen levels in the soil

broad beans

Buschbohnen

Incarnate-Klee

Chickpeas

snow peas

What do you plant after tomatoes?

If you want to increase calcium levels in the soil, then plant buckwheat right after. Tomatoes need a lot of calcium for flowering and fruiting, buckwheat is a good option for green manure after cultivation.