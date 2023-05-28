Which vegetables do not like coffee grounds: be careful with these varieties!

Ground coffee can be a great source of nutrients in your garden, so it makes a good addition to your compost. However, not every plant tolerates it. In this article we answer the questions, which vegetables do not like coffee grounds and what you can replace them with.

How does coffee powder affect the soil

To understand why some vegetables like coffee grounds and others don’t, you first need to understand how they affect the soil.

First, coffee grounds are high in nitrogen, which is an important part of plant nutrients in general. By doing so, it not only adds organic matter to the soil, but also improves drainage. Secondly, coffee powder naturally contains caffeine and is acidic. Therefore, it makes the soil more acidic. This property must be considered when using ground coffee in the garden. Third, coffee grounds can change the pH of your soil. This is good for some plants and veggies, but not ideal for others. That’s why you should pay attention to the soil you start with. Ask yourself if the soil is already acidic or alkaline.

What else should you consider??

Technically, there are two types of coffee grounds, namely:

Used ground coffee, which is the end product of composting ground coffee.

Raw coffee powder.

Used coffee grounds are slightly acidic. Freshly prepared (uncooked) ground coffee tends to be more acidic.

What vegetables don’t like coffee grounds

The effects of coffee grounds on plants and vegetables are different. For some, it can be a good source of nutrients, while others may not benefit. Factors like the type of plant, the amount of ground coffee used, the type of soil, and the type of watering all have an impact. Here are some vegetables that may not respond well to coffee grounds:

beets : Coffee grounds can make the soil too acidic for beets. This vegetable prefers a pH in the range of 6 – 6.8.

: Coffee grounds can make the soil too acidic for beets. This vegetable prefers a pH in the range of 6 – 6.8. Potato : These vegetables can tolerate a soil pH of 5, but too much coffee grounds can be harmful. Notice : However, sweet potatoes are acid-loving plants that will benefit from using ground coffee.

: These vegetables can tolerate a soil pH of 5, but too much coffee grounds can be harmful. : However, sweet potatoes are acid-loving plants that will benefit from using ground coffee. asparagus: Using ground coffee alone could affect your asparagus plants. However, mixing it with organics and using it in moderation can be beneficial. Asparagus prefer slightly acidic soil with a pH between 6.5 and 6.8. If your soil is neutral, you can add ground coffee to make it more acidic.

Which vegetables don’t like coffee grounds – be careful with these varieties:

Kohl

Rotten Pepper

carrots

Parsely

Saddlery

onion plants

These veggies benefit from coffee powder, but be careful with tomatoes:

tomatoes : However, you should keep in mind that they do not thrive well in fresh ground coffee, which tends to be more acidic. You’re more likely to benefit from used coffee grounds that have a slightly acidic content.

: However, you should keep in mind that they do not thrive well in fresh ground coffee, which tends to be more acidic. You’re more likely to benefit from used coffee grounds that have a slightly acidic content. Paprika

radish

Broccoli

Instructions on how to properly use coffee grounds as tomato fertilizer can be found here!

Coffee grounds alternatives to use in the garden

You can use these alternatives to fertilize vegetables that cannot tolerate coffee powder.

banana peels contain mainly magnesium, potassium and calcium, as well as some nitrogen and sulphur. When you plant, you can put them in the ground or sprinkle them over the beds. Since they decompose slowly, using them only once or twice during the growing season is sufficient. We recommend using the skins of organic bananas as the skins of conventionally grown bananas are treated with fungicides.

contain mainly magnesium, potassium and calcium, as well as some nitrogen and sulphur. When you plant, you can put them in the ground or sprinkle them over the beds. Since they decompose slowly, using them only once or twice during the growing season is sufficient. We recommend using the skins of organic bananas as the skins of conventionally grown bananas are treated with fungicides. Egg shells: Plants and vegetables that thrive on high levels of calcium in the soil will benefit most from eggshell fertilizer. This is because, in addition to calcium, they are also rich in fluorine, phosphorus, manganese, sulfur, iron, zinc and copper.

Tipp: To dissolve calcium, soak eggshells in water overnight. You will need the shells of one or two eggs for a liter. Pour the water over your plants and vegetables the next day.

Find out here how you can use banana peels in the garden and what advantages they have!

Which Vegetables Don’t Like Coffee Grounds – Last Words: You have to be careful how you use coffee grounds in your garden. When used properly, it can be a great tool, adding valuable nutrients to the soil and helping your plants and vegetables thrive.

However, there is a risk that the high caffeine content can damage the plants. The reason for this is that increasing the acidity in the soil is not suitable for all plants and vegetables.