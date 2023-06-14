Which version to choose from the many Fiat 500s available? Pros and cons comparison, prices and features

Fiat 500 it has been on the market for 14 years and still manages to capture the interest and fascination of enthusiasts. This model could be considered an embodiment of timeless elegance, as it is equipped with a state-of-the-art multimedia system, while featuring a small trunk size. From the point of view of driving dynamics, the car offers easy handling and remarkable precision in steering and gearbox control. Let’s explore in this article:

Fiat 500: which version to choose

And the new Fiat 500 is coming

Fiat 500: which version to choose

Fiat 500 is one ideal city car for mainly urban use. The braking system ensures adequate effectiveness, while the suspension offers sufficient comfort. Engine performance is low.

The range of the Fiat 500 offers two powertrain options: the mild hybrid version and the LPG gas one. Both are valid choices, especially considering the incentives that reward environmentally friendly vehicles. The mild hybrid petrol version is equipped with a 1-litre and 70 HP engine, with a low average consumption of 4.7 liters per 100 km in the combined cycle. The LPG version, with a 1.2-litre and 69 HP engine, declares an average consumption of 5.7 liters per 100 km.

L’interior of the Fiat 500 it still offers comfort for the two passengers sitting in the front seats, but the rear seats are sacrificed due to the rounded shape of the bodywork, especially for tall people. The driver’s seat, although adjustable in height, is too high for people over six feet tall.

The dashboard is made of rigid plastic, but the colored band in the same color as the bodywork is appreciated. The more equipped versions are equipped with a digital display and a7-inch Uconnect touchscreen unit. The 185-litre boot, expandable to 550 liters by folding down the rear seats, offers enough capacity for shopping or a short trip, provided there are only two people on board.

The choice of the model Fiat 500 it depends on personal needs and the available budget. Both the basic version, available in a vast range of colors compared to the Red version, with the addition of some options, and the Dolcevita are valid solutions. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid version offers sufficient thrust and low fuel consumption, while the comfort meets the requirements of a city car.

All versions of the Fiat 500, which represents an alternative to the Fiat Panda itself, offer standard equipment that includes a radio, climate control, side airbags, head airbags, knee airbags, electric front windows and DAB radio. Among the main options available are metallic paint, alloy wheels, luxury interiors, satellite navigator, xenon headlights, parking sensors, light sensor, rain sensor, fog lights and sunroof. The range of options is as follows:

1.0 Hybrid since 17,800 euros

1.0 Hybrid Red da 19.900 euro

1.0 Hybrid Dolcevita from 20,500 euros

Fiat 500X is a compact crossover characterized by a refined style and offers a good amount of space. It is available in closed and Dolcevita versions, the latter featuring an electric canvas canopy that extends up above the sofa. The road holding of the car is very good. The three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is efficient, but can be slightly fuel-intensive. The 1.5-litre mild hybrid version is lively and economical, while the 1.3-litre Multijet engine offers a smooth ride. The 1.0-litre engine may be an adequate choice for those who cover little kilometres. Otherwise, you can opt for the diesel engine or, above all for predominantly urban use, the 1.5-litre engine, which moves with only the 20 HP electric motor in tailing situations and during manoeuvres. The price starts from 23,000 euros.

Fiat 500C It is a city car with an electrically operated soft top, although it is not considered a true convertible as it retains the roof arches. When open, rearward visibility is very limited. Driving the car does not differ from its sister versions with hard roofs, remaining agile, safe and not tiring. The manual gearbox offers impeccable precision, while the 1.0-litre engine stands out for its fuel economy rather than liveliness. As with the hardtop version, the base of the Fiat 500C is also an example of style and can be customized according to the buyer’s preferences. Alternatively, you can opt for the well-equipped Dolcevita version. From 20,000 euros.

And the new Fiat 500 is coming

In the context of constant innovation and revolution of the car fleet, Fiat is working to introduce important innovations. The new Fiat 500 3+1 developed to meet the needs of modern drivers who require greater access inside the car, does not compromise the iconic style of the 500. This fully electric versioncharacterized by the presence of a third door, maintains the same dimensions as the convertible and sedan, but introduces a small side door on the passenger side.

The designers at the Centro Stile Fiat have come up with an intelligent solution to keep the dimensions compact, allowing the third door to be opened only after having opened the front one, thus guaranteeing maximum safety for the rear occupants.

The Fiat 500 3+1 has a length of 363 cm, a width of 190 cm and a height of 153 cm, with a boot capacity that can vary from 185 to 550 litres. This version is equipped with an electric motor (Euro 6) which offers a maximum power of 118 HP and a maximum torque of 220 Nm, with rear-wheel drive. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 9.0 seconds and the top speed is 150 kilometers per hour. The curb mass with driver and luggage is 1,395 kg.