Which workout in the heat? Can you train despite the heat?

Could high temperatures actually be an advantage when exercising and which workout in the heat could help you lose weight? Here is some useful information and tips to help you gain physical and health benefits from sweating!

Exercising in the height of summer can be challenging, with many people wondering which workout might be most effective in the heat. Almost everyone is in the holiday mood, but if you want to stay in shape, exercising would be important even when the temperature is high. In addition, there are those who relax through fitness, knowing that heat is actually a prerequisite for accelerated metabolism. Accordingly, this could contribute to faster fat burning and formation of a well-groomed body. Find out below how you can train despite the heat and stay healthy, taking into account a few factors.

What to look out for when exercising in summer and which workout is best in the heat?

When it’s hot outside and the days are long, most people think only of vacation by the sea. However, this can lead to a drop in motivation for those who normally exercise regularly during the winter and spring. In addition, sweaty heat waves are another factor in the decreased desire to exercise. However, there are also a certain number of people who don’t want to stop going to the gym. This avoids losing the results you have already achieved. If you’re part of this tireless and determined group, there are some exercises that are also great for the summer heat. It is also important to take care of your own health in order to prevent possible risks.

Why train despite the heat and how does it affect the body?

In fact, during the summer months, the thyroid is more active, helping the body shed more heat to cool itself down. Luckily, this heat generation occurs in favor of fat burning, and this natural process is at its most pronounced after puberty. Unfortunately, however, it decreases with age and is completely weakened around mid-life. In addition, the metabolism is also dependent on other factors to a large extent. To encourage and further accelerate it in hot weather, you can take the following actions by exercising:

Stay in shape with fitness exercises and maintain your muscle mass, for example by not simply lounging on summer vacation. Try to avoid drastic diet plans and sudden changes in diet or eating habits. If you decide to do this anyway, you should make sure that such changes go smoothly. In order to support the processes in the body, you should also drink enough liquids such as water when it is hot. Consider taking additional dietary supplements and extracts that allow you to positively influence metabolic processes. Some good examples of this like green tea, birch bark and synephrine which can be amazingly effective in weight loss. However, be careful not to overdo the caffeine with synephrine-containing products.

By taking these simple steps, you’ll keep your body fit. Accordingly, this can also be a good time to get rid of even the most stubborn love handles. However, you should proceed with caution, as doing sports in high temperatures also poses certain health risks. Here are some important factors to consider.

What risks to avoid in summer to do an effective workout in the heat?

For example, if you decide to go jogging outside when the temperature is high, you could quickly overheat. In this case, after just a kilometer, your body could feel like it’s about to explode from heat. If you continue, your body temperature may increase by 1 degree in 15 minutes. At this point, your speed and pace will slow down. At the same time, tiredness and the feeling of exhaustion will also increase, which would force you to stop exercising.

In order to prevent all of these effects on your body, you need to be well prepared. Do this by always providing yourself with cool water. In addition, in summer temperatures above 33 degrees, you should not experiment with your body. Few endurance athletes and athletes can stay strong enough above such temperatures to achieve desired results. There is also a great risk of so-called heat cramps when the outside temperature is between 33 and 40 degrees. If the temperatures rise above 40 degrees, the probability of heat stroke would also be high.

How do temperature differences affect the body?

You should therefore pay attention to the temperature differences if you do not want to do without regular training in summer. As a rule, the body maintains a temperature level of about 36 degrees or slightly above, regardless of the ambient temperatures. The processes of thermoregulation occurring in it allow everyone to live normally not only in comfortable temperatures, but also in more extreme ones. In addition, the temperature in fitness rooms in summer should usually be around 20 degrees. However, if you’re coming in from outside and standing in the heat before your workout, the moment you step inside can come as a shock to your body. In such cases, a sharp drop in temperature can be a real blow to the body.

In addition, when the body cools down rapidly, it also disrupts the peripheral blood supply, which adversely affects the nervous system. In order for the body temperature to even out, it begins to produce heat quickly. However, this increases the risk of hypothermia or an annoying cold or flu in summer. Therefore, give your body time to acclimate when you visit the gym. For this you should not immediately start with the intensive training and first get used to the environment. Do this by warming up your limbs and shorten your cardio from 10 minutes to 5 minutes. Again, don’t forget the rule of thumb to drink enough water to keep your body hydrated.

What’s the best way to train despite the heat?

To avoid exercising outdoors in the heat, don’t take unnecessary risks. It is therefore best to plan your training in the early morning or late evening. It’s cooler at these times of the day, although you could try exercising in an air-conditioned room. Exercising all day in temperatures below 20 degrees would make a big difference in fat burning. In such cases, the body does not recognize that it is summer, and the metabolism most likely remains the same as in winter.

However, it could also have a negative impact if you stay longer in an enclosed, air-conditioned gym. Although this is more likely to happen when sitting, it could cause a fever, which would be just as detrimental when exercising. Such a condition was reported in New York in the 1960s, with doctors noting that air conditioners were transporting pathogenic bacteria into rooms with the outside air. This led to chronic diseases with symptoms such as headaches, eye irritation, runny nose, as well as tiredness and even vomiting. So while you exercise, stay cool, but also try to spend the rest of the day outside to protect yourself from illness.

What workout in the heat would you recommend?

Gyms, of course, allow you to escape heat waves. Of course it’s more fun to train in pleasant temperatures and music. In the summer, it is therefore advisable to concentrate on full-body training and not to overdo it. You can strengthen your upper and lower muscles, but try to focus especially on your abs. In fact, this time of year is ideal for eating healthier thanks to the large selection of fruit and vegetables and the natural need for water.

You can also do strength training, but if you train mainly in the evening and possibly have more time for it after work. However, try to do cardio earlier in the morning when it’s cooler. This is especially recommended if you prefer to train outdoors but want to avoid working out in the heat. Accordingly, summer time can be disadvantageous and advantageous at the same time. If the weather is pleasantly warm, you can do part of your training outside of the gym, for example. You can effectively focus on exercises with your own body weight. You can try this in the park or in your backyard by doing 5 sets of 10-12 reps of push-up jumps and sit-ups.

Decide on the right exercises instead of working out in the heat

When you’re on a beach vacation, the resistance of the sand helps you aggravate and intensify your performance. You can also try lunges and squats in the water to get toned and toned thighs. And for the early risers among you, morning cross-country skiing in the sand is ideal if it has not yet become unbearably hot there. However, if you are stuck in the city and a beach vacation is still a long way off, you can join group outdoor activities as they are both effective and fun. Such a workout is identical to working out in the gym, although you can also burn more calories if you feel more motivated outdoors.

In addition, you can concentrate on water aerobics while visiting the outdoor pool. Such group activities are also healthy and effective for toning the body. As in the sea, the resistance of pool water makes body movements more difficult and intense. After an operation or with joint pain, water aerobics would be the perfect workout in the heat, as such exercises are not stressful. If you also fight against cellulite, this sport can help you in a similar way to swimming. The best part is that you tone your body and stay fit without breaking a sweat.

Consider other popular summer sports and exercises

Other training units that can be more varied and entertaining are also suitable as alternatives to fitness training. For example, try participating in various group courses or investing more time in more intense summer sports. Here are some of the most popular and efficient of them:

To swim is of course one of the best sports for the summer time, but it can also be practiced in other seasons. Even short swim sessions can help you burn up to 500 calories. In addition, this is an extremely useful aerobic exercise that will help you get in shape quickly, fight cellulite, spare your limbs and reduce fat accumulation in the abdomen, thighs or hips.

To go biking can also be an effective aerobic workout for nature lovers or in the city. Just 30 minutes to 1 hour is enough to burn almost 450 calories. In this case, too, it is advisable to choose the early morning hours or late evening hours for this. This prevents you from having an intense workout in the heat and allows you to enjoy it to the fullest. It is also recommended to cycle at least three times a week for best results.

volleyball or beach volleyball – This is another popular sport that is even more fun and efficient at the beach. However, it is also important to remember to bring enough sunscreen and a hat to prevent sunburn and heat stroke.

So, with summer temperatures high, there are some alternatives to help you keep exercising to keep in shape. Decide on at least one of them and you will quickly find out that an effective workout is also possible in the heat or on vacation.

