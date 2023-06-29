White and red stretch marks: difference and possible treatments

Stretch marks, white and red, are the worry of many women but fortunately it is possible to treat and reduce them. Find how.

With advancing age or after pregnancy, the skin on the body is no longer elastic. Thus, you can notice scars and blemishes on the skin that often create so much insecurity: the stretch marks.

They appear as more or less thin streaks on the skin that appear due to a breakdown of the skin tissue. These furrows are concentrated above all on the breasts, buttocks, thighs and abdomen: this is why they often create so much discomfort in women.

Maybe not everyone imagines it, but There are two different types of stretch marks: red and white. Let’s understand together what are the differences between them and, above all, how to act in the face of a similar inconvenience.

White and red stretch marks: the differences

The curious thing about stretch marks is that they can be white or red, depending on the time they appear. Those red they appear as a result of wrong diets and drastic weight loss or gain, but also as a result of hormonal changes, pregnancy or puberty.

Stretch marks can appear after pregnancy – tantasalute.it

Over time, blood stops flowing to the area where the scar is and red stretch marks begin to turn white (which is the last, irreversible stage of the stretch mark). So if you see white stretch marks on your skin, it means that “they’ve been with you” for some time now and they’ll probably stay there forever.

Getting rid of white stretch marks altogether isn’t possible, however they can be reduced, especially when they are still red. The best weapon to use is as always the preventionand, using daily scar creams that act on damaged skin and on the typical “furrows” of stretch marks. These creams give elasticity and make the skin firm again, also counteracting cellulite and water retention.

Very effective against stretch marks can also be the pulsed light: acting deep into the skin, it promotes the production of new collagen and improves the appearance of the scar. Also there radio frequency acts deep into the skin by stimulating the synthesis of new collagen and elastin where there is a stretch mark.

These are treatments that can be very effective in reducing red and white stretch marks. Prevention, however, remains the most effective weapon to avoid these and other skin blemishes. Don’t worry, however, if your skin is marked by the signs of aging or pregnancy and you can’t eliminate them. Skin blemishes, in fact, don’t define who you are! You are a beautiful human being even if you have them.

