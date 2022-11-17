Listen to the audio version of the article

The emergency rooms are the first trench of the hospitals: the one from which the doctors flee in order not to end up pressed by a strenuous and unpaid job. And so the emergency rooms that have to withstand the impact of about 20 million visits a year are missing over 5,000 doctors and 12,000 nurses. While, due to the cuts in beds, the wait for a hospitalization is getting longer. Organizational problems resulting from cuts and decades of programming that have led to a doubling of the mortality of patients waiting to be transferred to the ward in 10 years. And the situation risks going haywire with the arrival of the flu epidemic and new waves of Covid cases.

Increase workload and wait before admission

The Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu) is asking the Government for rapid decisions already with the budget law expected next Monday to “save the emergency rooms from the crisis in which they took to the streets in Rome on November 17 with a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Health. According to Simeu data, those discharged after receiving treatment in the emergency room today are, in many regions, about 50% more than in the pre-pandemic. The increase in the number of patient visits compared to the number of health workers on duty has led to an increase in the workload per professional ranging from 25% to 50%. Patients destined for hospitalization waiting for a bed reach more than 800 a day in populous regions such as Lazio or Campania, with over 600 people waiting for more than 24 hours. But at least 4% of patients stay in the emergency room for more than 48 hours.

The mortality rate in the emergency room is growing

According to the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine, the increase in mortality in the last decade in the emergency room due to lack of hospitalization has been over 100 percent. “The difficulty of hospitalization due to lack of beds,” he explains Benjamin Susi, Vice-President Simeu, does not only mean the discomfort of many patients who wait for days on stretchers: «In the space of 10 years the mortality rate in the emergency room has multiplied as the number of critically ill patients who once would have found a place in hospital wards and who today instead wait too long for a bed”. “Emergency emergency medicine – he explains Antonio Voza, national secretary Simeu – operates in that precious time that can make the difference between life and death of a person. A crucial task that requires trained specialists and leaves no room for improvisation».

The shortcomings and requests to the new minister Schillaci

Precisely because of the lack of personnel due to the flight of doctors and nurses from the emergency room, the use of private cooperatives that supply non-employee doctors of the National Health Service becomes increasingly frequent: «We see every day how the outsourcing of clinical skills penalizes seriously the quality of the services offered», explains Beniamino Susi. For this reason, the doctors and nurses of the Emergency Department and of the 118, therefore met in Lungotevere Ripa, to ask the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, for “urgent measures to remedy the structural difficulties of the system”. A “strategic vision” is needed above all in view of the arrival of winter. «We have the most difficult months ahead: the cold season, between flu and respiratory diseases – concludes the national president fabio de iaco – will, as always, lead the elderly and frail to crowd the emergency rooms. A widely foreseen annual emergency, which will be more dangerous than ever, given the condition of the structures and operators ».