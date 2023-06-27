White Spots on Nails: Causes, Symptoms and Treatments

The white spots on the nails, also known as leukonychia, is a common disorder that affects many people. If you’ve noticed small white spots appearing on your nails, you may be wondering what caused them and if they indicate an underlying health issue. In this article, we will explore the causes, symptoms and treatments in order to provide you with a better understanding of this condition.

Figura 1 – Leuconichia

The Causes of White Spots on Nails

They can be caused by several factors. Contrary to a common belief, these spots are generally not caused by a calcium deficiency. Some of the more common causes include:

Trauma or Injury: Hitting or bumping the nail can cause white spots to form. This happens when the trauma damages the nail matrix, the part of the nail responsible for its growth. The white spots usually appear several weeks after the accident.

Nail mycosis: Fungal nail infections, known as onychomycosis, can cause white patches to appear. These spots may be associated with other symptoms, such as thickening, flaking or color changes of the nail. It is important to treat fungal nail infections promptly to avoid complications.

Nutritional deficiencies: Some nutritional deficiencies, such as zinc or vitamin C deficiency, can affect the health of the nails and cause the appearance of white spots. Maintaining a balanced, nutrient-rich diet can help prevent these conditions.

Psoriasis: Psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that affects the skin, can also affect the nails. People with psoriasis may notice white patches appearing on their nails, along with other symptoms such as thickening, wavy, or separation of the nail from the nail bed.

Excessive exposure to water: Prolonged exposure to water, for example due to work that requires immersion of the hands, can cause the formation of white spots on the nails. These spots often disappear on their own once water exposure is reduced.

Symptoms of White Spots on Nails

White spots on nails are usually benign and cause no additional symptoms. However, in some cases, they could be indicative of an underlying health issue. If the white spots are accompanied by other symptoms such as thickening, changes in shape or color of the nails, it is advisable to consult a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Treatments

In most cases, they do not require any specific treatment and disappear on their own over time. However, if the spots are caused by a fungal infection or other health problem, you may need to intervene with targeted treatments. Some treatment options include:

Antifungals: If the white spots are caused by a fungal infection, your doctor might prescribe antifungal medications to get rid of it. These medications can be given orally or used topically in the form of nail creams or lacquers.

Nail care: Maintaining proper nail hygiene and care can help prevent the onset of white spots. Avoid biting your nails, use clean nail tools, and limit your exposure to water and harsh chemicals.

Nutritional integration: If you have nutritional deficiencies, your doctor may recommend supplementing specific nutrients such as zinc or vitamin C to improve nail health.

Prevention

Preventing the appearance of white spots on your nails may require some simple preventative measures. Here are some useful tips:

Maintain a balanced diet: Make sure you eat a nutrient-rich diet, including foods that promote nail health, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and zinc-rich foods.

Protect your nails: Use protective gloves when working with chemicals or when performing activities that could damage your nails.

Nail hygiene: Keep your nails neat and tidy, avoid biting or tearing them. Use clean, unshared nail tools.

Limit exposure to water: Reduce prolonged exposure to water, for example by wearing gloves when doing housework or using nail protector when bathing or showering. Conclusions

The white spots on the nails they are a common ailment that can be caused by several factors, such as trauma, fungal infections or nutritional deficiencies. Most of the time, these spots are benign and disappear on their own over time. However, if the spots are accompanied by additional symptoms or do not go away, it is advisable to consult a doctor for a thorough evaluation and targeted treatment if necessary. Maintaining a balanced diet, protecting your nails, and following proper hygiene can help prevent the appearance of white spots on your nails. Always remember to consult a qualified medical professional for an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment.

