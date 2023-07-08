White spots on the nails: what they depend on, everything you need to know

Looking at your hands, do you often notice strange white spots on your nails? Have you ever wondered why they appear? Here is the truth.

White spots are one of the most frequent nail disorders, also called leukonychia. It is a discolouration of the nails whereby irregular white specks or streaks may appear on what is called the ‘foil’.

Leukonychia can be:

Diffuse, when the nail is totally white Punctate, when there are irregular white dots on the nails Striated, when there are streaks on the nail plate

But why do these curious white spots appear? They can appear as a result of trauma or injury due to manicure but they can also be the alarm bell of something more serious. In fact nails, if healthy, indicate that our body is fine. If, on the other hand, they are weak, they do not grow normally (1-2 cm per month) or, in fact, have small white spots that can indicate that there is something wrong with our body.

Why do white specks appear on the nails?

As seen, the white spots on the nails can occur as a result of trauma or manicure injuries. In this case we tend to speak of true leukonychia, which mainly affects children. But there is much behind their emergence.

Leukonychia can appear due to skin diseases

They can in fact be an indication of a more serious disorder such as:

Aging Immune system disorders Metabolic disorders Infections (such as onychomycosis, which is a fungal infection that mainly affects toenails) Skin disorders (such as psoriasis, eczema and seborrheic dermatitis) Dietary deficiencies (especially calcium, zinc or vitamin B6) Hyperthyroidism (when nails are both stained and brittle)Other diseases (such as cirrhosis of the liver, kidney failure, anemia)Taking certain medications

The appearance of white spots on the nails can also occur if they do not grow well, or when the nail polish is applied improperly. Let’s think, for example, of the retouching that is done to the enamel without removing the one previously applied.

How to get rid of white dots on nails? The most effective remedies

There are several effective remedies and good habits to follow to see the white spots on the nails disappear. Often it is enough simply to change something in one’s diet and lifestyle to prevent them or treat them appropriately.

In fact, if these appear due to food shortages, it is essential to consume foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals but also water. So make way for fruit and vegetables but also for proteins that are rich in amino acids.

Healthy eating against leukonychia

Effective against leukonychia are also some food supplements designed specifically for nails and hair, real concentrates of minerals and vitamins. Furthermore, in order not to deplete the reserves we have of these precious micronutrients, it is necessary to maintain a healthy and peaceful lifestyle, keeping stress away, carving out the right time for relaxation and outdoor activities.

If the white spots on the nails occur due to liver disorders, infections or other diseases, however, the cause of the problem must first be eliminated. Consulting a doctor is essential in this case. After the diagnosis, the specialist will suggest the right medications and supplements, and as a positive “side effect”, the streaks or dots on the nails will disappear.

Finally, it is essential to pay attention when doing manicures and pedicures. Using the right tools (scissors, cuticle sticks, cuticle oil, polishing file, non-aggressive nail polishes and sweet almond moisturizing hand cream), the result will be optimal and without the appearance of white spots on the nails. Caution must also continue during housework, which should be done using gloves on your hands and without using harsh chemicals or detergents.

Now, when you look at your hands, you’ll know what those little white spots on your nails are due to, paying attention to all the precautions to follow to prevent them and not to see them appear again.

