(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 27 – In 2021 alone, 650,000 people died of HIV-related causes and 1.5 million people contracted it. This was explained by the World Health Organization (WHO) which, in view of World Aids, the World AIDS Day, on December 1st, specifies that “we will have to redouble our efforts to avoid the worst scenario of 7.7 million deaths over the next 10 years, as the public health response to HIV slows during the COVID-19 pandemic.”



The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) targets the immune system and weakens people’s defenses against many infections and some types of cancer. From the 1980s to today, it has caused 40.1 million victims worldwide. There is no definitive cure but increasing access to effective prevention, diagnosis and treatment has made the infection a manageable chronic condition in recent years, which does not prevent a long and healthy life. So much so that, at the end of 2021 there were an estimated 38.4 million people living with HIV, two-thirds of them (25.6 million) in Africa. However, after so many efforts, the global response to HIV is in danger, WHO points out, because “in recent years, progress towards eradication goals has stalled, resources have dwindled and consequently millions of lives are at risk. Division, inequality and disregard for human rights are among the failures that have allowed HIV to become and remain a global health crisis.” For this reason, WHO joins partners on December 1 to commemorate World AIDS Day 2022, under the banner of the “Equalize” call to action, “to courageously address the inequalities that hold back progress towards the end of the disease” . (HANDLE).

