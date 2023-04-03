Home Health WHO, 2 billion reduced to poverty for treatment and 30% do not receive it – Healthcare
Three out of ten people in the world are unable to access essential health services and almost two billion people face catastrophic costs for treatment, “which often leads entire families to poverty”. The alarm is raised by the World Health Organization in view of World Health Day which is celebrated on April 7, together with the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the agency itself, which took place in 1948.
Health For All”, or health for all, is the slogan of the day that summarizes the WHO’s goal, that of ensuring that all people enjoy good health and can “receive essential health services in a prosperous and sustainable”. However, “the Covid-19 pandemic, humanitarian and climate crises, combined with economic problems and wars, have slowed down the path”. Therefore, “progress must now be accelerated”, underlines the WHO, and “it is time for leaders to act to meet their commitments regarding universal health coverage and for civil society it is time to hold their leaders accountable “.
The right to health, recalls the WHO, is a fundamental human right and “everyone must have access to the health services they need when and where they need them without financial difficulties”. But “30% of the world‘s population is unable to access essential health services” and “almost two billion people face catastrophic or Italian health expenditure that would completely impoverish them, with significant inequalities that affect above all those who find themselves in the most vulnerable”.

