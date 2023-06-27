Home » WHO, 36 million Europeans have developed Long Covid – Healthcare
There are almost 36 million Europeans, one for every 30 inhabitants of the Old Continent, who developed Long Covid in the first three years of the pandemic. This was stated by Hans Henri P. Kluge, director of the WHO European Region, underlining how difficult it will be for these citizens to return to normal life.

“They suffer in silence – he specified – left behind while others recover from Covid”. “Long Covid – added Kluge – remains a gap in our knowledge, which urgently needs to be filled. Until we develop more comprehensive diagnoses and adequate treatments for Long Covid, we will not recover from the pandemic. We need to develop the research and continue with vaccinations”.

The priority, according to the director of the WHO European area, “must be the vaccination of the vulnerable part of the population, the elderly with other pathologies and the immunocompromised. For these groups we should ensure a vaccination rate of at least 70%, including also the booster dose”.

Kluge noted that “this summer will be the first in more than three years that many of us will be able to enjoy without the looming threat of Covid-19. While it may not be a global public health emergency, however, Covid-19 “it has not disappeared. Nearly 1,000 new deaths from Covid-19 continue to occur across the European region every week, and this is an undercount due to the decline in countries regularly reporting deaths from Covid-19 to WHO.”

