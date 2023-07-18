Home » WHO, 4 million more children will be vaccinated in 2022 than in 2021 – Medicine
Health

WHO, 4 million more children will be vaccinated in 2022 than in 2021 – Medicine

by admin
WHO, 4 million more children will be vaccinated in 2022 than in 2021 – Medicine

Vaccination coverage marks a recovery after the collapse caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, 4 million more children were vaccinated worldwide than in the previous year. However, 20.5 million remain those who have missed at least one dose, a high number but in sharp decline compared to 24.4 million in 2021. This is indicated by the data published by WHO and Unicef, which indicate how, of the 73 countries who have experienced substantial declines during the pandemic, 15 have recovered to pre-Covid levels, 24 are on the road to recovery and 34 see stagnation or a decrease.

Of the 20.5 million children who missed one or more doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (used as a global indicator for immunization coverage) in 2022, 14.3 million are so-called zero-dose children. The figure represents an improvement on the 18 million children with zero doses in 2021, but remains worse than pre-Covid levels (almost 13 million in 2019). “These data – says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general – are encouraging and are a recognition to those who have worked to restore life-saving vaccination services after two years of sustained decline”.

Countries with consistent coverage in pre-pandemic years have recovered better: for example, South Asia has demonstrated faster recovery than Latin America and the Caribbean.
Measles vaccination has not seen the same upswing as other vaccines. First-dose coverage increased to 83% in 2022 from 81% in 2021, but remained below the 86% it reached in 2019. As a result, nearly 22 million children missed vaccination in their first dose in 2022. year of life, 2.7 million more than in 2019.
“Until more countries close the gaps in routine coverage, children around the world will continue to risk dying from preventable diseases,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. they know no boundaries”.
For the first time, vaccine coverage against HPV or human papillomavirus has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Immunization programs reached the same number of girls in 2022 as they did in 2019: 67% in high-income countries and 55% in low- and middle-income countries, although well below the 90% target.

See also  Henan: Five people were taken criminal compulsory measures for obstructing and sabotaging epidemic prevention and control according to law_Du Mourong

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Great opportunities for orthopedics through AI

The Controversy Surrounding Milk: Effects on the Heart...

calls not only from the elderly, but also...

Billions, be embraced – health check

WHO, 4 million more children will be vaccinated...

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Eating Yogurt: Protecting...

Climate: US plans to “black out” the sun

National Weather Service Predicts Continued Low Temperatures through...

Warrior’s diet: lose weight by eating what you...

Genomic tests for breast cancer still underused. Patients...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy