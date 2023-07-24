WHO: a case of Mers in the United Arab Emirates, 108 contacts negative

Mers is back, Middle East respiratory syndrome. On July 10, the United Arab Emirates notified the World Health Organization of a case of infection with Mers-CoV, the coronavirus ‘relative’ of Covid-19’s Sars-CoV-2, in a 28-year-old man from the city of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi. WHO communicates itspecifying that the young man did not report direct or indirect contact with possible reservoir animals such as dromedaries, goats or sheep.

No secondary cases among the 108 monitored contacts

The man was hospitalized on June 8, subjected to a nasopharyngeal swab on June 21 and tested positive for Mers-CoV on the 23rd. All 108 identified contacts were monitored for 14 days from the last exposure to the infected man, but “no secondary cases have been detected to date”, specifies the WHO.

“WHO continues to monitor the epidemiological situation and conducts risk assessments on the basis of the latest available information”, reads the note in which the Geneva agency launches the alert and says it expects “further cases of Mers-CoV infection to be reported from the Middle East and/or other countries where Mers-CoV circulates in dromedaries”. For this reason, WHO reiterates “the importance of strong surveillance by all Member States for acute respiratory infections, including MERS-CoV, and to carefully review any unusual findings”.

Cases in the last 10 years

Since July 2013, when the UAE reported its first case of Mers-CoV, 94 confirmed cases, including the latter, and 12 deaths have been reported. Globally, the total number of confirmed infections reported to the Geneva agency since 2012 is 2,605, with 936 associated deaths.

