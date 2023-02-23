news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENEVA, FEBRUARY 23 – A woman dies every two minutes due to complications during pregnancy or childbirth, despite maternal mortality rates having dropped by a third in 20 years, according to a report by the World Health Organization and other United Nations agencies.



Deaths fell significantly between 2000 and 2015, but remained largely stagnant between 2016 and 2020 and even reversed in some regions, the UN said. The overall maternal mortality rate fell by 34.3% over a 20-year period: from 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 223 maternal deaths in 2020.



However, that means nearly 800 women died every day in 2020, or about one every two minutes.



In 20 years, Belarus has seen the largest decline of 95.5%, while Venezuela has seen the largest increase.



Between 2000 and 2015, however, the record increase was recorded in the United States. “While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still an incredibly dangerous experience for millions of people around the world,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure that every woman and girl has access to essential health services and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”



The report found that between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality rates decreased in just two of eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35% and in Central and South Asia by 16%. (HANDLE).

