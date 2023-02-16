Igor Chudov

Magazine Nature reports that the World Health Organization “is abandoning plans to investigate the origin of Covid.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has quietly shelved the second phase of its long-awaited scientific investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing difficulties it has encountered in attempts to conduct major studies in China, Nature reported.

Interestingly, WHO dropped plans for the investigation shortly after the appointment as WHO chief scientist of Jeremy Farrar, a Bill Gates ally and a co-conspirator in the group who, in 2020, had argued away and -email with Dr. Fauci the plans to hide the origins of the Covid-19. Here’s Jeremy Farrar on the left side of this photo:

The following is the official reason WHO dropped the investigation: China would not give information to investigators!

Researchers say they are disappointed the investigation cannot go ahead, because understanding how the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus first infected people is important for preventing future outbreaks. But, without access to Chinese data, WHO can do little to advance the studies, says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada. “They really have their hands tied.”

Please appreciate the ridiculousness of this argument and the credulity of anyone who believes such a nonsensical statement:

– A pathogen was released that killed millions of people.

– The country where the pathogen first appeared does not want investigations.

– For this reason, the investigation is suspended.

That does not make sense!

Consider this analogy:

Imagine someone was robbed while at home. The owner of the house, for some reason, does not want to grant the detectives access to the premises. Would this be a good reason to stop the investigation? Obviously not! Even if the house where the crime occurred was locked down or even burnt down, investigators could question witnesses, acquire phone records and text messages, collect recordings from street cameras in the area, and perhaps check nearby pawnshops for see if they sell the commodity in question, and so on.

So why did Jeremy Farrar and the WHO refuse to investigate the origin of COVID-19, citing China‘s refusal to allow access as the reason [fasullo] not to investigate?

The explanation is quite clear: the World Health Organization does NOT want the origin of Covid-19 to be known. If WHO were interested, they could do it. If WHO were interested, it could do a lot without involving China. WHO could:

– Ask independent geneticists why Sars-Cov-2 has several genetic inserts that fold to form an analogue of the HIV gp120 protein, as described in January 2020 by a article by Pradhan et al. Concerning this “eerie resemblance.”

– Ask for all the correspondence that had led to the withdrawal of the aforementioned article two days later, even on a SUNDAY.

– Request all possible documentation from DARPA, the EcoHealth Alliance, NIH and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation related to the EcoHealth Alliance, which had described SARS-Cov-2 in its 2018 DEFUSE proposal.

– Ask independent geneticists why the Sars-Cov-2 genome contains a inverse complement to the sequence nucleotide CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG of Moderna Cancer Patent 9,587,003.

– Ask Ralph Baric, a virologist at UNC and the University of North Carolina described by the DEFUSE proposal as the person developing experimental viruses, for any correspondence on the matter dating back a few years ago.

It would be helpful for WHO to ask why the DEFUSE proposal contains the blueprint for a perfect binding mechanism in the lung to the ACE2 receptor and a furin cleavage site that confers infectivity and pathogenicity:

It would be appropriate to ask Drs Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric of EcoHealth what reason they had for adding HIV inserts to their experimental virus to infect immune cells via DC-SIGN (an ACE2-independent mechanism), described in the 2018 DEFUSE proposal here:

Infecting cells expressing DC-SIGN is what they do the HIV inserts of Sars-Cov-2just like HIV itself, and is key to the immune suppression mediated by Covid vaccines and Covid-19 itself.

It would also be appropriate to ask how Dr. Fauci, on February 4, 2020, in his email exchange with Dr. Farrar and Francis Collins, knew that Sars-Cov-2 had been grown in humanized ACE2 transgenic mice:

So three years ago, in 2020, Fauci and Farrar had a pretty good idea of ​​how Sars-Cov-2 evolved in transgenic mice, just as described in the DEFUSE proposal.

Jeremy Farrar himself, also on February 4, 2020, was fully aware of the reasons why Sars-Cov-2 had a “furin cut site,” as he forwarded an email to Fauci asking to keep it secret :

Perhaps Farrar can explain why he “forgot” all the 2020 discussions of engineered features of Sars-Cov-2 and instead decided to “stop investigations into the origin of Covid” in 2023 once he was appointed UN chief scientist.

The origin of Sars-Cov-2 is still a mystery

There are some things we know about Sars-Cov-2:

– Sars-Cov-2 was engineered in the laboratory

– It was designed to be a pandemic pathogen that induces immune suppression in the population and is vaccine resistant (with a spike protein vaccine causing the same immune suppression).

Extensive preparations for his release had been undertaken in 2019. Examples include the NIH’s inexplicable work on a “novel coronavirus vaccine” in July 2019, an eerily specific pandemic-preparedness exercise, “Event 201,” in October 2019, and more.

– In September 2019, in an act of improbable foresight, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation bought shares in an obscure startup, BioNTech. BioNTech, up to that point, had never produced any vaccines but was destined to become a multi-billion dollar “Covid vaccine manufacturer”, producing the famous Pfizer vaccine. Such a successful investment had multiplied Bill’s financial income by 50.

There are things we still don’t know for sure. We do not know:

Who exactly authorized its release?

– When was Sars-Cov-2 released?

– Where was he released? (could be in Wuhan, but not sure).

– What was the goal of its developers and financiers?

While we have some “pieces of the puzzle,” we don’t have them all, and they still don’t provide us with a perfect day-to-day timeline. Be skeptical of claims that are too specific about Sars-Cov-2 and its origin, in the absence of huge amounts of data to back them up.

Furthermore, there seems to be a concerted effort to place all the blame on China and the Wuhan lab. While China likely played a role in the pandemic, it did not unilaterally cause it and was likely playing the victim role.

The investigation into the origin of Sars-Cov-2 is necessary to save lives

We are in the fifth year of the pandemic. All countries recorded excess mortality. In many places, excess mortality continues, baffling doctors and authorities.

If we knew the names and intentions of the people who drove the development of Sars-Cov-2, we’d be better equipped to start working on countermeasures that work.

Furthermore, pandemic pathogens can be created (or adapted from animals to humans) in a not-so-expensive laboratory employing only a talented virologist or two.

If this pandemic does not result in honest investigations, fair trials and adequate punishments, another pandemic will be just around the corner.

In one sense, I am glad that WHO is not “investigating” the origin of Covid-19. It still wouldn’t be fair to us.

I’m not holding my breath waiting for an “honest investigation,” but we can’t lose hope, right?

What do you think? Will those responsible be punished? Or will Covid-19 remain a perfect crime?

