WHO Adds New Variant EG.5 to List of Special Observations

New Variant of Covid-19 Added to WHO List of Special Observations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the addition of a new variant of Covid-19 to its list of ‘special observations’. The variant, known as EG.5, has been included in the list of variants under monitoring (Vums), bringing the total number of variants being closely watched to 7.

The existing variants on the list include BA.2.75 (Centaurus), CH.1.1 (Orthrus), XBB (Gryphon), XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion), XBB.1.9.2, XBB.2.3 (Acrux), and now EG.5. This update was communicated in the latest weekly update on the progress of Covid-19 by the WHO.

According to the WHO, EG.5 was classified as a Vum on July 19. It is a descendant lineage of XBB.1.9.2 with an additional mutation (F456L) in the Spike protein. The variant has shown an increasing prevalence globally since epidemiological week 21 (May 22-28). However, there is currently no evidence of an increase in EG.5-associated cases and deaths, nor a change in disease severity caused by this variant.

In addition to the Vums, there are also two variants of interest (VoI): Kraken (XBB.1.5) and Arturo (XBB.1.16). Kraken has shown a decline in prevalence, with the latest figures standing at 15.8% in epidemiological week 26 (June 26-July 2), compared to 23.5% in week 22 (May 29-June 4). Arturo, on the other hand, has overtaken Kraken and represents 20.7% of the sequences shared on the Gisaid platform in week 26, which is stable compared to week 22 (20.2%). Among the Vums, only XBB.1.9.2 has shown a growing trend in recent weeks, while the others are either decreasing or stable.

While cases and deaths from Covid-19 are declining worldwide, the WHO has observed an increase in deaths in the West Pacific region. However, deaths in Africa have started to decline again after a period of growth in recent weeks. The latest bulletin reports 836,344 new infections and 4,560 deaths in the 28 days from June 19 to July 16, representing a reduction of 30% and 42% respectively. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been over 768 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths.

The WHO emphasizes that the reported infections may not provide an accurate representation of infection rates due to reduced testing and reporting globally. The data in the report is considered incomplete as it is gradually updated retrospectively. Despite the declaration of the international public health emergency for Covid-19 being over, the WHO warns that Covid-19 remains a serious threat. The organization urges governments to maintain, rather than dismantle, the consolidated anti-Covid infrastructure, including surveillance and reporting, monitoring of variants, early treatment, vaccination boosters for high-risk groups, improvements in room ventilation, and regular communication to citizens.

The report shows that new infections are falling in all 6 WHO regions, with the Eastern Mediterranean seeing the largest decrease at 79%. Deaths also decreased in 5 regions, with the Eastern Mediterranean again leading with a 72% reduction. However, in the Western Pacific region, deaths increased by 30%. In the European region, there were over 86 thousand new cases and 1,230 deaths in the last month. The countries with the highest number of infections were the Russian Federation, Italy, and France, while the Russian Federation recorded the highest number of deaths, followed by Italy and Portugal.

As Covid-19 continues to pose a threat, it is crucial for governments to remain vigilant and prioritize public health measures to control the spread of the virus and protect their populations.