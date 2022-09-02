Home Health WHO: “Alarm bell for polio, get vaccinated” – Health
WHO: "Alarm bell for polio, get vaccinated" – Health

WHO: "Alarm bell for polio, get vaccinated" – Health

Recent cases of polio worldwide are “a wake-up call to all. It is our shared responsibility to eradicate polio globally. All those who are not vaccinated, or whose children have missed scheduled vaccinations, should get vaccinated on as soon as possible. Polio vaccines have proven to be very effective and safe. ” This was stated by the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, at a press conference. Given “our interconnected world, the polio virus recently detected in New York – he said – is genetically linked to the viruses detected in Israel and the UK.”

