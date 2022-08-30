Recent cases of polio worldwide are “a wake-up call to all. It is our shared responsibility to eradicate polio globally. All those who are not vaccinated, or whose children have missed scheduled vaccinations, should get vaccinated on as soon as possible. Polio vaccines have proven to be very effective and safe. ”

Polio in London: From the vaccine to the symptoms, what you need to know about the virus by Aureliano Stingi June 23, 2022



This was stated by the director of WHO Europe, His cleverness, at a press conference. Given “our interconnected world, the polio virus recently detected in New York – he said – is genetically linked to the viruses detected in Israel and the UK.”