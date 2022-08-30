Home Health WHO, alarm bell for polio: “Who is not vaccinated should do it”
Health

by admin
Recent cases of polio worldwide are “a wake-up call to all. It is our shared responsibility to eradicate polio globally. All those who are not vaccinated, or whose children have missed scheduled vaccinations, should get vaccinated on as soon as possible. Polio vaccines have proven to be very effective and safe. ”

Polio in London: From the vaccine to the symptoms, what you need to know about the virus

by Aureliano Stingi

This was stated by the director of WHO Europe, His cleverness, at a press conference. Given “our interconnected world, the polio virus recently detected in New York – he said – is genetically linked to the viruses detected in Israel and the UK.”

First case of polio paralysis in unvaccinated, and in the US it is alarm

