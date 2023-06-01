Home » WHO alarm for Enterovirus E11 in France: seven newborns died in recent months
Health

WHO alarm for Enterovirus E11 in France: seven newborns died in recent months

by admin
WHO alarm for Enterovirus E11 in France: seven newborns died in recent months

Alert from the World Health Organization on a type of enterovirus, theEchovirus-11 (E-11)associated with increasing cases of neonatal sepsis with hepatic impairment and multiple organ failure.

Serious cases in hospitals

Il WHO warning it starts from a report that arrived from France on 5 May: from July 2022 to April 2023, the country beyond the Alps recorded 9 cases in 4 hospitals in 3 regions; as of May 5, 7 newborns have died, the other 2 still hospitalized.

“The current increase in the incidence and severity” of the infection “in newborns, associated with a recombinant lineage of E-11 that had not previously been detected in France, is considered unusual – explains the Geneva agency – due of the extremely rapid deterioration and associated mortality rate among affected children”.

Pediatric viruses, after the pandemic they return (and out of season)

by Tina Simoniello

The risks to public health

“Based on the limited information available,” WHO assesses the “public health risk to the general population as low, despite the worrying nature of the increase” reported.

See also  The last Houseparty of humanity - La Stampa

You may also like

Simultaneous hand surgery for a 65-year-old and a...

Tony Hadley gives voice to the teenagers of...

the seized lots – QuiFinanza

Pezzogna all’acqua pazza: the recipe

Foods harmful to the heart: the list of...

With the lockdown, the ability to perceive time...

symptoms not to be underestimated and measures to...

Stomach acid becomes a nightmare if you don’t...

Anxiety for 6 out of 10 teenagers. And...

Stomach acid becomes a nightmare if you don’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy