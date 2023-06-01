WHO alarm for Enterovirus E11 in France: seven newborns died in recent months

Alert from the World Health Organization on a type of enterovirus, theEchovirus-11 (E-11)associated with increasing cases of neonatal sepsis with hepatic impairment and multiple organ failure.

Serious cases in hospitals

Il WHO warning it starts from a report that arrived from France on 5 May: from July 2022 to April 2023, the country beyond the Alps recorded 9 cases in 4 hospitals in 3 regions; as of May 5, 7 newborns have died, the other 2 still hospitalized.

“The current increase in the incidence and severity” of the infection “in newborns, associated with a recombinant lineage of E-11 that had not previously been detected in France, is considered unusual – explains the Geneva agency – due of the extremely rapid deterioration and associated mortality rate among affected children”.

The risks to public health

“Based on the limited information available,” WHO assesses the “public health risk to the general population as low, despite the worrying nature of the increase” reported.