who are the aggressor and the injured teacher

Abbiategrasso (Milan) – A foul-smelling substance sprayed in the classroom. The plug pulled on the multimedia interactive whiteboard to interrupt the English lessons.

These are the behaviors that led the Alessandrini teachers to score six notes next to the 16-year-old’s name during the school year. Conducted by a rowdy student. Nothing more. Nothing to suggest the teenager would show up armed with dagger and pellet gun and stabbed his Italian and history teacher, Elisabetta Condò.

Elisabetta Condò, the wounded teacher

The principal

“There had been talks with the family, remotely and in person, and for tomorrow (today, ed) we had summoned the parents to talk about the didactic-disciplinary situation – the headmaster of the institute Michele Raffaelli said -. Nothing made us think that an episode of this gravity could take place”.

After being blocked by the carabinieri of the Abbiategrasso Company, coordinated by Captain Alessandro Riglietti, the boy was first taken to the San Carlo hospital for heal self-inflicted wounds with dagger with serrated blade e then transferred to the Department of Child Neuropsychiatry of the San Paolo.

Dad

Outside the room was the father, owner of a business in a town near the school, who stayed in the emergency room until the evening to be constantly next to his son: to acquaintances who contacted him to make their closeness felt, he would have manifested understandable disbelief for what had happened and deep disappointment for not understanding what was going on in the boy’s head, but also the relief that the 16-year-old, despite the violent assault and panic caused at school, is still there with him.

The teacher

Instead, she was at the hospital in Legnano hospitalized the woman that the teenager injured on the forearm, scapula and graze on the head: Elisabetta Condò, 51 years old, he has a reserved prognosis, but fortunately the first medical bulletins have ruled out the danger of life; she was subjected to plastic surgery to rebuild injured tendons. To the carabinieri he only had the strength to say: “I didn’t notice, I didn’t expect it”.

Until 2021, those who know her well tell us, her teaching career was concentrated only in middle school. Two years ago, he decided to make the leap to high schooland for this he has temporarily filed the trade union commitment as Rsu for the acronym Flc Cgil.

Married to a colleague who teaches in a high school in Magenta and motherCondò has always favored an inclusive approach towards the very young students who attend his lessons, so much so that at the Alessandrini he is part of the commission dedicated to welcoming foreign students and first year students. Every morning, colleagues and students see her arrive on time at the institute in via Einaudi riding his bicycle. And now everyone hopes to see her again as soon as possible to hug her again.

“We were in the neighboring class – says another student -. When our teacher came back saying that there was an armed boy, we didn’t want to believe it. They told us to put pews to block the door. We were terrified. When we went out, they had just taken it out: we went from the initial uproar to total silence. A frightening silence