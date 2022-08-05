Florence, August 4, 2022. Beauty and self-care, a care that creates harmony and pleasure in those who observe it. And today more than ever, after two very complex years, in which we have been forced into the house by the pandemic, reducing our social life to the maximum, it is natural that, by returning to go out, to go to work, to dinner, or simply to do a walk, we feel a renewed desire for beauty. Choosing a competent, empathic and at the same time authoritative specialist who can support us and recommend the most suitable treatments for our face and body is therefore essential, so in Tuscany there are many, both men and women, who have chosen to rely on the doctors of whom we tell you in this article.

Isabella Gallerani is a doctor with 25 years of experience in aesthetic medicine. Her high level of competence combined with her uncommon sensitivity have allowed her to have a series of particularly affectionate patients, who come to her to take care of themselves, to feel more beautiful and harmonious. In addition to being a specialist in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Isabella Gallerani is also a dermatologist, which is why, before starting the treatments that are required, she starts by giving the face that luminous compactness that is the basis of a healthy and non-artificial appearance. Because Dr. Gallerani, like every serious and competent colleague of hers, believes that aesthetic medicine must improve people’s appearance, never distort it. “I would like aesthetic medicine to be seen as a fulfillment of one’s person: I do the treatments because I love myself”, she replies to those who ask her how she interprets her work.

Great sportswoman and lover of beauty in the Greek sense of the term, the doctor Michela Fassorra he has always carried out in first person what in the future he would have advised and made to do also to his patients, living his work more as a mission than as a simple ‘medical specialization’. “About me, my patients say that I can transmit a lot of positive energy – explains Dr. Michela Fassorra – and this helps them to achieve that right balance that ultimately results in harmony of forms and awareness of the inseparable link between mind and body”. For her, in fact, aesthetic medicine should be understood as an improvement of what is already beautiful and not as a total change and upheaval of personal characteristics.

“One day a teacher of mine said a phrase that then remained my motto: Aesthetic Medicine not to rejuvenate but to help you age well. And I still can only agree completely ”. During her studies she has also dedicated herself to the problems of adolescence and development related to endocrinology. Today she works above all with patients who ask her for help to recover a harmonious body: she does it both with personalized slimming programs and through the use of latest generation machinery. “The most fascinating expectation of my work – she concludes – is to give happiness again to those who thought they had no more hope”.

Michele Bianchini after graduating in medicine and surgery, he completed his training with a second level master in aesthetic medicine, aesthetic dermatology and aesthetic surgery and, during the years of his academic training, he was able to attend the show business in order to develop his own idea of ​​aesthetics, beauty and uniqueness of each person. Empathic, and expansive, Dr. Michele Bianchini works every day to help his patients improve their appearance without distorting it in order to achieve the most satisfying result for both. “I tend to listen a lot – he explains-him, discouraging, if necessary, even unnecessary or even inappropriate procedures. I strongly believe that there is no true model of beauty and my work is tailored and super personalized to make sure that my patients are the most beautiful and harmonious version of themselves “. His motto is: “Each person is a masterpiece, it is up to us specialists in the sector to remove the” dust “and enhance the beauty that each of us possesses”. Because in fact we do not go back over the years but we can best “wear” the age we have.

In the care of Dr. Andrea Engineers, which divides her work between Tuscany and Sicily, mainly target young women who wish to improve their appearance with small interventions that allow them to be more beautiful while remaining natural. “If a 20-year-old girl with thin lips asks me to help her have them plumper – she says – my job is to help her achieve this result without distorting her appearance, but maintaining, or sometimes providing, that harmony of the face that is synonymous with beauty “. Since he specializes in dermatology, his approach to the skin is certainly global: starting from a correct diagnosis, he argues, is the first and essential step to arrive at an excellent therapy and therefore a satisfactory result.

“With the pandemic we started talking about Zoom’s dysmorphism, I was among the first to talk about it in Italy. People, due to video calls for work, have started to observe themselves more and notice many small defects, so today the patients who ask for my help do it above all for rhinofiller, lip filler, and full face treatments for a global rejuvenation. “.

Doctor Giovanni Mosti is an angiologist specialized in the therapy of venous disease: from the resolution of telangiectasias (the capillaries in full evidence that often appear on the legs of women and which often represent an aesthetic problem) to the removal of larger veins and varices. Venous pathology is often associated with that of cellulite and other aesthetic problems. Dr. Mosti’s approach is 360 °: starting from the study of the patient’s state of health, we proceed towards the identification of the most suitable therapeutic path for resolving the case. “Those who deal with phlebology like me – he explains – are often consulted to solve even aesthetic problems and it can certainly be said that phlebology can be considered a discipline in some way related to aesthetic medicine. In fact, many of its ailments have an aesthetic impact, even if, instead, they are linked to the presence of a venous or lymphatic circulatory pathology. Always up to date, even on new generation technologies, Dr. Mosti uses lasers and machinery for advanced aesthetics in his treatments, as well as practicing infiltrative therapies.

“Since the beginning of my career my passion has been surgery, which I have started to cultivate since the early years of university – says Dr. Lorenzo Calì Cassi – and when I had the chance to attend plastic surgery classes it was love at first sight. During the years of my experiences abroad I have consolidated this passion and the awareness that even the aesthetic part, often underestimated, requires great training and continuous updating “. It goes without saying that in the daily performance of his work, Dr. Calì Cassi is guided by passion as well as by respect for the patient: characteristics that accompany him both in his hospital and private activities, whether it is cosmetic surgery or actual pathology.

Nothing is more fascinating than a smile: a healthy and harmonious set of teeth gives the wearer a timeless beauty. And today, after two years of wearing masks, the smile is shown again, you want it more radiant and dazzling than in the past. In Florence, one of the leading experts in the care of the teeth (and indeed of the smile) is the Studio Bindi di Giovanni and Riccardo, doctors with specializations obtained in the United States and Switzerland who put at the service of patients competence and attention to detail in in order to ensure them the highest standard of care. After all, as Dr. himself explains Riccardo Bindi, the motto that characterizes the approach of the studio is: “Perfect practice makes perfect” and if in general it is difficult to talk about perfection in life, one of the rare exceptions in which this exists is the smile. Because there is the perfect smile for every face and every mouth, but only by relying on professionals who are always up to date on the new technologies applied to dentistry and implantology, that smile appears in the mirror in which you look at yourself.

The skin is what, at first sight, one perceives of a person AND THAT REFLECTS HIS PSYCHO-PHYSICAL STATE. Even before the eyes, even before the sensation generated by a handshake, it is the skin that strikes the beholder. The logical consequence is that skin damaged by acne or accident scars, or stained by long exposure to the sun or predisposing factors, can represent a serious problem for people. The professor. Leonardo Longoendocrinologist and professor of laser medicine and surgery at the eCampus University of Milan, is one of the leading experts in Italy in the LASER treatment of keloids AND skin scars, AS WELL AS MANY OTHER INJURIES AND PATHOLOGIES, NOT JUST DERMATOLOGICAL. “Love the truth and he works hard to affirm it ”, is his motto and in the light of this love he dedicates his activity as a doctor every day.

Graduated in Medicine and Surgery, Dr. Franco Laura he specializes in Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at the University of Padua in 1994. He currently works as a freelancer between Florence and Emilia Romagna where he performs laser treatments and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He worked in a team with his father Prof. Roberto Lauro, one of the pioneers of cosmetic surgery in Italy, from 1989 to 2005. He attended some of the best plastic surgeons in the world (Dr. Aston, New York; Dr. Ramirez, Baltimore; Dr. Hinderer, Madrid; Dr. Faivre, Paris). He is also a teacher at the preconvention courses of the Italian Society of Plastic Surgery on the topics of Face Lifting and laser therapy (Gubbio and Turin) as well as a speaker at numerous national and international conferences.

“The task of aesthetic medicine professionals is not to make people all the same, but to make the most of their characteristics by creating harmony and beauty”. This is one of the posts you read on the Doctor’s Facebook page Lucia Batacchi and it is almost a programmatic manifesto of how you understand your work. Giving beauty, whether through a complex surgery, a laser treatment on the face or the use of a medical device in the clinic, is a mission that requires great responsibility, no less than great competence. The responsibility is to give happiness to people who legitimately want to improve their appearance; the competence is that of doctors like Dr. Batacchi who work to improve, never to transform their patients.

