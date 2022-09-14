news-txt”>

At least 17 million people in Europe have experienced Long Covid in the first 2 years of the pandemic and it is possible that millions will have to live with it for many years to come. The figure was disclosed at the 72nd Session of the WHO Europe underway in Tel Aviv. “The models indicate – it was said – an astonishing 307% increase in new Long Covid cases in the period between 2020 and 2021, induced by the rapid increase in confirmed cases of infection from the end of 2020 and throughout 2021”. And women are twice as likely as men to suffer from it.

The data then suggested that the risk of Long Covid “increases dramatically among severe cases of infection requiring hospitalization, with 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men who can develop the disease for a long time.” There is still a lot to learn about Long Covid, in particular about how it presents itself in vaccinated populations compared to unvaccinated ones and how it affects re-infections, these data – said, according to a statement released by the conference, Hans Henri P. Kluge, Director WHO Regional Government for Europe – highlight the urgent need for further analysis, more investment, more support and more solidarity with those who suffer from this condition “,” Millions of people in our region, straddling Europe and Central Asia – he added -, they suffer from debilitating symptoms many months after their initial covid infection. They cannot continue to suffer in silence. ” For this reason, according to Kluge, governments and healthcare partners “must work together to find solutions based on research and evidence”.