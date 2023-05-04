WHO, back to normal but still critical for Covid – Healthcare

news-txt”>

“The current trend of the pandemic has allowed a return to normal in most countries, but at the same time some critical issues persist regarding the evolution of the virus which make it difficult to predict the future dynamics of virus transmission or its seasonality”. This was stated by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, opening the meeting of the Committee for the Covid emergency.

It is very pleasing to see that the downward trend” of deaths from Covid-19 “has continued. For each of the last 10 weeks, the number of weekly deaths reported was the lowest since March 2020. underlined how “pandemic fatigue threatens us all. We are all tired of this pandemic and want to put it behind us. But this virus – he said – is here to stay and all countries will have to learn to manage it together with other infectious diseases”. In this regard, “surveillance and genetic sequencing – he warned – have decreased significantly all over the world , making it more difficult to trace known variants and detect new ones”. Just yesterday, Ghebreyesus recalled, “WHO published the fourth strategic plan for Covid-19 preparedness and response, which outlines the critical actions in all the fundamental components of the response: collaborative surveillance, community protection, safe assistance, access to countermeasures and emergency coordination”. “My colleagues – concluded the WHO director general – will provide more information on the global situation and the global response. They will also provide information on the regulatory implications of the potential cessation of the state of public health emergency of international concern” for COVID-19.