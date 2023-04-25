WHO, biological alarm in Sudan: what’s going on

The attempted truce in Sudan, after a day of intense clashes, does not completely eliminate the risks linked to a collapse of the institutions. It is difficult to say whether the truce, desired and discussed thanks to the involvement of the United States and Saudi Arabia, will hold. It is against this precarious background that theWHO has announced the biohazard. In fact, it seems that a laboratory has been occupied by some fighters and the technicians responsible for the security of the virus samples have not been able to enter to secure the materials.

L’World Health Organization explained the reasons for the alarm. In fact, the laboratory in question contains samples of dangerous viruses for health, such as rubella, polio and cholera. The situation in the Republic of Sudan was therefore declared to be deeply worrying, also because the Marburg virus, responsible for haemorrhagic fever which has a high level of mortality, is circulating in the country.

Hospitals are already collapsing, with healthcare facilities looted and healthcare workers having lost their lives in the attacks. The risk, in addition to that of spread of viruses and pathogens present in the laboratories, is the lack of security for the prevention of the spread of viruses that have been circulating in Sudan for some time.

WHO biological alarm: cholera and polio samples in the occupied laboratory

The situation in Sudan, although stalled due to the truce wrested from the factions on the evening of Monday 4 April, could worsen. The alarm was raised by the World Health Organization, after the Geneva headquarters were informed of a possible biological risk. Nima Saed Abid, local manager of the World Health Organization, via video link from Khartoum, raised the alarm. In fact, it seems that some fighters, whose faction has not been specified, have occupied a laboratory.

The laboratory houses several pathogen samples which, should the safety of the structure fail, could represent a real one biological alarm. Nima Saed Abid spoke in fact of “high bacteriological risk” after the seizure of the laboratory containing more or less dangerous pathogens. However, it is impossible to know the conditions of the samples or of the laboratory, because the fighters have prevented access to the technicians to secure the materials.

Which samples are at risk of spreading? The viruses inside the laboratory

Since the beginning of the clashes have occurred at least 14 attacks against health facilities. The clashes have currently caused 459 deaths, 4,072 injuries and at least according to initial estimates 270,000 people fleeing (data updated to 25 April 2023 by WHO). In the tragic context of the clashes, even health workers are at risk or have lost their lives in the clashes. At least 8 figures of health personnel, including doctors and health workers are dead and 2 others are injured. Estimates are calculated downwards.

WHO has called for a ceasefire against health centers, including research laboratories such as the one occupied. Spilled virus samples (should they be active or easily accessible) are a serious biohazard. They are present in the laboratory virus samples which can cause: