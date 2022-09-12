Home Health who can book and how
Health

who can book and how

by admin
who can book and how

The Lazio Region kicks off online reservations for the bivalent vaccine against Covid and the Omicron variant. Individuals over 60 and over 12 in fragile conditions will now be able to book the booster on the Lazio region website, at the family doctor or at the pharmacy.

“The vaccines are arriving in these hours” underlined the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region D’Amato. This is 400 thousand doses.

Bivalent booster, who can make the updated vaccine

Reservations are open for all people over 60 and for all over 12 with high frailty, for example with pulmonary fibrosis, sclerosis, dystrophy, type 1 diabetes, cirrhosis. Then, in addition to the frail, pregnant women and healthcare professionals can also do so.

400 thousand doses arriving in Lazio

There are 400 thousand doses of vaccines updated for Lazio. And those previously purchased (not updated) what will happen to them? Councilor D’Amato’s idea is to make them available for developing countries where there is a shortage of vaccines. “There is a big question concerning the stocks of vaccines that arrived earlier, we have already signaled the need to use them where they were needed internationally for the administration of the primary vaccination cycle that cannot be done with vaccines in arrival »explained the commissioner.

See also  Covid, the virus changes its skin and XE is born: 10% more contagious

You may also like

Lung cancer: treatment and prognosis also linked to...

Early cancer, cases increase in under 50s

cases of intoxication from what was inside

Metastatic melanoma, with the right sequence over 50%...

what it is, what are the risks and...

A blood test promises to detect cancers early

causes, symptoms and risks of this condition –...

Cancer of the biliary tract: with the ‘doublet’...

Wrinkled fingertips: why does it happen when hands...

cases of intoxication from what was inside

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy