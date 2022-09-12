The Lazio Region kicks off online reservations for the bivalent vaccine against Covid and the Omicron variant. Individuals over 60 and over 12 in fragile conditions will now be able to book the booster on the Lazio region website, at the family doctor or at the pharmacy.

“The vaccines are arriving in these hours” underlined the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region D’Amato. This is 400 thousand doses.

Bivalent booster, who can make the updated vaccine

Reservations are open for all people over 60 and for all over 12 with high frailty, for example with pulmonary fibrosis, sclerosis, dystrophy, type 1 diabetes, cirrhosis. Then, in addition to the frail, pregnant women and healthcare professionals can also do so.

400 thousand doses arriving in Lazio

There are 400 thousand doses of vaccines updated for Lazio. And those previously purchased (not updated) what will happen to them? Councilor D’Amato’s idea is to make them available for developing countries where there is a shortage of vaccines. “There is a big question concerning the stocks of vaccines that arrived earlier, we have already signaled the need to use them where they were needed internationally for the administration of the primary vaccination cycle that cannot be done with vaccines in arrival »explained the commissioner.