Who can receive the monkeypox vaccine in Lombardy.

At least 269 cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Lombardy. The region governed by Attilio Fontana was reported as one of the four most at risk together with Lazio, Emilia Romagna and Veneto, and for this reason it was assigned the first two thousand doses of vaccine against the virus. 1,200 went to Lazio, 600 to Emilia Romagna and 400 to Veneto. But who can receive the dose of the drug to prevent infection and the development of the disease?

As reported by a circular from the Ministry of Health, mass vaccination is currently excluded. On the contrary, only the categories at risk will receive the administration of the vaccine against monkeypox because, to date, “the mode of contagion and the speed of spread, as well as the effectiveness of non-pharmacological measures exclude the need for a mass vaccination campaign “. People at risk were therefore identified among laboratory staff with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus. Gay, transgender, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM), who fall into the following risk criteria: recent history (past 3 months) with multiple sexual partners; and / or participation in group sex events; and / or participation in sexual encounters in local / club / cruising / saunas; and / or recent sexually transmitted infection (at least one episode in the past year); and / or the habit of associating sexual acts with the consumption of chemical drugs (Chemsex). “For this reason, the Ministry wrote that the involvement of LGBTQIA + associations and those for the fight against HIV will be fundamental.