Vaccination for monkeypox in the Lazio region will start tomorrow from Monday 8 August. Vaccinations will be carried out at the Spallanzani Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome and will be reserved for the categories indicated by the Circular of the Ministry of Health. According to the national plan, 16 thousand doses of vaccine are expected to arrive in Italy, 1200 doses have been destined for the Lazio region.

Who can get vaccinated

The circular of the Ministry of Health published on 5 August defined the modalities and the audience of immunization: “At the moment, the modality of contagion and the speed of diffusion as well as the effectiveness of non-pharmacological measures exclude the need for a campaign mass vaccination »reads. Taking into account the current epidemic scenario and the limited availability of doses, the first high-risk categories to which the vaccination dose will be offered have been identified among:

laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus.

with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus. gay, transgender, bisexual people and other men who have sex with men (MSM), who meet the following risk criteria: recent history (past 3 months) with multiple sexual partners; and / or; participation in group sex events; and / or iii) participation in sexual encounters in local / club / cruising / saunas; and / or; recent sexually transmitted infection (at least one episode in the past year); habit of associating sexual acts with the consumption of chemical drugs (Chemsex).

How to book

Those who fall within the categories listed in the circular can book by sending an email to [email protected]

The vaccination campaign in Italy: 16 thousand doses planned

In the other two regions most affected by the infections, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, the date for the start of the administration has not yet been set. In Lombardywhere the cases found have risen to 269, a task force was created which also includes three representatives of associations active in the fight against AIDS, Milan Check Point, the Milanese section of Lila and Asa.

In this first phase, after consulting the Regions and the autonomous provinces, «it was decided to divide the vaccine doses currently available among the Regions with the highest number of cases reported to date and divided as follows: Lombardia 2000; Lazio 1200; Emilia-Romagna 600; Veneto 400 ».

The first tranche counts 5,300 doses. More will arrive for a total of 16 mila. The circular also establishes that “pending the next tranche of donation (currently scheduled for the second half of August), a portion of doses (multiples of 20 up to 60 doses) “.

A portion of the vaccine will remain in stock at the Ministry of Health, for any emergencies. In anticipation of the next tranche, the criteria and the plan for distributing the doses further available will be established again, in agreement with the Regions / PA.

Imvanex and Jynneos: vaccines administered in Italy

Imvanex is the vaccine marketed in Europe. Ema recently extended the indications of use previously only for smallpox also for monkeypox. Indicated from 18 years of age, vaccination provides two doses at least 4 weeks 28 days apart.

A second circular established the allocation of the first shares of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine following the arrival of the first tranche by the European Commission.

Smallpox of monkeys, 505 cases in Italy

To date, “the vast majority of monkeypox cases in Italy, about 550 with an increasing trend, underlines the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, concerns male people from the gay communitybut it would be incorrect to think that the contagion will remain confined within this population “.

«The monkeypox infection it is not related to sexual orientation – he continued – but its transmission requires an important physical contact which is precisely sexual contact ». The infection started from the gay male community, she concluded, “but we must not make the mistake, made in the 1980s at the time of AIDS, of believing that the disease affects only that community. They arrived in Italy 505 cases of monkeypox. The infection continues to develop almost exclusively among males (501) compared to only 4 cases among women, according to the latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

In Europe there are 15,926 registered cases from 38 countries, 399 were hospitalized, two died. The European country with the most cases is Spain, with 4,577. More than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 78 countries, with over 70% from the European region and 25% from the Americas.