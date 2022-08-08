What are the physical conditions that impose a ban on flying: who cannot take the plane and what are the reasons behind this.

Who can’t take the plane? This means of transport is certainly not as usual as the car, which many of us use every day, perhaps several times. Flying assumes that considerable movements are made, but this way of moving is not suitable for everyone.

Among those who cannot take the plane, in fact, people who are affected by particular pathologies stand out. In fact, there are some peculiarities that make a high-altitude journey incompatible with what it is a specific physical condition. This can lead to important consequences for health.

So who can’t take the plane? There are many medical professionals who recommend not to fly if you are aware that you suffer from chronic diseases, or if something abnormal has emerged from recent physical exams.

Who can’t take the plane? And what are the reasons?

What are these pathologies and conditions for which it is advisable not to fly? It is about:

heart failure;

recent cases of heart attack;

recent coronary bypass installations;

venous thrombosis;

stroke;

angina at rest;

heart rate disturbances;

uncontrolled arterial hypertension;

acute sickle cell anemia;

acute mental disorders;

epilepsy;

serious or contagious diseases;

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease;

sea ​​level oxygen saturation <92%;

buffy emphysema;

And what are the reasons? The oxygen levels at high altitudes are different, lower (on average 15% against 21% recorded at sea level, ed) and this condition can also have repercussions in the space occupied by passengers. In the event that you cannot help but fly, it is advisable to ask for permission to take a walk every hour, or in any case to take leg lifts even when seated.

It is also advisable to use compression stockings and to always carry them with you a lower dose aspirin. Except for those who take medicines that make the blood thinner. In addition, airlines provide guidelines for pregnant women to follow to minimize any risk and ensure the highest possible level of well-being.