WHO, Covid cases are declining in the world but variants are chaos – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 16 – The pandemic in the world continues to slow down. According to the latest bulletin from the World Health Organization, nearly 1.5 million new cases and 7,300 deaths were reported in the past 28 days (May 15 to June 11), a 44% drop from the previous year. previous month; the WHO, however, points out that the data could be inaccurate “due to the reduction of tests and the continued reductions in data transmissions globally”.



The latest bulletin shows a drop in infections in all WHO regions: by 19% in the western Pacific region, which includes all of the Far East and Oceania and which alone accounts for almost 60% of cases ; 47% in Europe; 69% in the Americas; 81% in Southeast Asia; 67% in the Eastern Mediterranean; 30% in Africa.



Among the countries, the highest number of monthly cases was recorded in South Korea (475,000), followed by Australia (150,000), Brazil (113,000), France (80,000), Singapore (60,000). The highest number of deaths was recorded by Brazil (1,175) followed by Russia (516), Italy (503), Spain (499) and France (497).



In terms of variants, the picture is currently very jagged. The XBB family is now clearly dominant globally, however several subvariants belonging to this strain coexist without any of them having taken over, for the moment. The Kraken variant (XBB.1.5), which dominated the scene for the first months of the year, is declining and is now responsible for about a third of global cases. On the other hand, the Arturo variant (XBB.1.16) is growing, which in the latest survey is almost 18% and, above all, Hyperion (XBB.1.9.1) now over 19%. Among other subvariants of the XBB family, XBB.1.9.2 and XBB.2.3 are around 7%. (HANDLE).

