WHO: ‘Covid epidemic in decline but there are still cases in 59% of countries’

From 8 May to 4 June, more than 1.7 million new Covid cases were reported worldwide and more than 10,000 deaths, down 38% and 47% respectively from the previous 28 days. In this period 59% of countries and territories reported at least one case (144 out of 243). The weekly report of theWorld Health Organization specifying that “several countries see an increase in cases, driven by the variants of interest” Kraken and Arturo. And “this increase may be accompanied by an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, albeit lower than in previous waves”.

The number of newly reported cases decreased in all WHO regions: Southeast Asia (-77%), Eastern Mediterranean (-60%), Americas (-55%), Europe (-49%), Africa (-49%), -22%) and Western Pacific (-5%). Deaths also decreased in all WHO Regions: Eastern Mediterranean (-78%), Europe (-54%), Americas (-44%), South-East Asia (-35%), Western Pacific (-19%) and Africa (-17%).

Nationally, the highest number of new cases is in the Republic of Korea (470,093 new cases, +29%), Australia (147,684, +27%), Brazil (113,286, -33%). The highest number of deaths was reported by the United States (1,943 new deaths; -58%), Brazil (1,074, -16%), France (555, -41%), Italy (549, -17%). The European region reported nearly 421,000 new cases, -49% over the previous 28 days, and 4,008 deaths, or -54%.

WHO reports theincrease in the number of countries reporting the two variants of interest, XBB.1.5, called Kraken, and XBB.1.16, called Arturo: As of May 21, 2023, 61 countries have reported Kraken sequences and 65 countries have Arcturus sequences. While Kraken remains globally dominant, its prevalence has been steadily declining: From May 15-21, 2023, it accounted for 30% of the sequences compared to 46% in the week of April 17-23. Globally, Arcturus continues to grow and accounts for 17% of sequences in the week of May 15-21, 2023 compared to 11% April 17-23.