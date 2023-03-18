Three years later, the end of the Covid-19 pandemic finally appears imminent. The World Health Organization (WHO) today said it was “confident” that the international emergency could end within the year, and the SarsCoV2 virus – which has caused 7 million deaths worldwide to date – will become comparable to those of seasonal flu. Meanwhile, in Italy the number of new cases and weekly deaths continues to decrease, as well as that of hospitalized in wards and intensive care.

In fact, the forecasts coming from the WHO are reassuring. “I think we’re getting to a point where we can look at Covid-19 the same way we look at seasonal flu,” emergencies director Michael Ryan said at a news conference. This does not mean that the SarsCoV2 virus will disappear, but it will certainly no longer have a devastating impact on health systems as happened in the darkest moments of the pandemic. That is, Ryan clarified, that Covid will remain “a threat to health, a virus that will continue to kill. But a virus that is not disrupting our society or disrupting our hospital systems, and I believe all this will happen, as the WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus this year. In fact, Ghebreyesus said he was “confident” that in 2023 we will be able to say that Covid has ended as a public health emergency of international concern. Last Saturday, March 11, he recalled, was the third anniversary since WHO first described the global outbreak of Covid as a pandemic. Now, he added, “we owe it to ourselves to end this pandemic as soon as possible.”

This in the face of a very heavy toll: “Three years later, there are almost seven million deaths reported, even though we know that the actual number is much higher – specified Ghebreyesus – and if for the first time the weekly number of deaths reported in the last four weeks it has been lower than when Covid-19 was first described as a pandemic, yet more than 5,000 deaths a week is 5,000 too many for a disease that can be prevented and treated. WHO declared Covid-19 a public health emergency of international concern on 30 January 2020, with the aim of “urging countries to take decisive action, but – also noted the WHO director general – not all countries they did”. But looking to the future, the priority is to work together, “sharing every data”, to “strengthen the world‘s defenses against future epidemics and pandemics”. In this direction, he clarified, goes the Pandemic Accord, the agreement to fight global pandemics on which the agency is working: “This agreement will not give WHO the power to dictate policy to any country. This it will be an agreement between countries,” Ghebreyesus said. However, the numbers are still globally declining. From 13 February to 12 March 2023, 4.1 million new cases of Covid were reported worldwide, equal to -40% compared to the previous 28 days, even if they are growing by 20% in Europe. The deaths, in the same period of time, were instead 28,000, equal to -57% globally, according to the WHO bulletin.

On the eve of the National Day that commemorates the victims of the pandemic, who are almost 200 thousand in our country, the epidemiological situation, says the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Gianni Rezza, “seems to be evolving in a positive sense, with a very low clinical impact”. In Lombardy, for the first time since February 20, 2020, intensive care today does not register any Covid patients. At the national level, new cases and deaths are decreasing: according to the weekly data of the Ministry of Health, there are in fact 23,730 new diagnoses (-1.1%) and the deceased are 212 (-1.9%), and also the ‘Rt drops to 0.94 from 0.97. And Italy is preparing: “We are resuming the new pandemic plan that was made on the occasion of Covid and I believe that the most important thing is to learn lessons, understand what did not work then and avoid repeating mistakes if there were any in the future,” Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said.