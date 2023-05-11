WHO declares end to monkeypox health emergency

news-txt”>

The WHO, in a press conference opened by the director general Tedros Ghebreyesus, declared the end of the global health emergency of monkeypox.

However, the WHO director underlined the need not to let our guard down. As with Covid-19, the end of the international state of emergency for monkeypox does not mean that the threat to health has ended, Tedros Ghebreyesus said. During the WHO press conference, the need was also underlined to keep surveillance high in the population group of people with HIV and men who have sex with men, a category in which the majority of cases have been recorded.