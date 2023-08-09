WHO Director General Warns of Potential Emergence of More Dangerous Covid-19 Variant

WHO Raises Concerns Over Emerging Covid-19 Variants

During a press conference in Geneva on global health emergencies, the World Health Organization (WHO) director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that the organization is closely monitoring several Covid-19 variants, including Eg.5. He emphasized that the risk of a more dangerous variant emerging remains, which could potentially lead to a sudden increase in cases and deaths.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that Sars-CoV-2 continues to circulate in all countries and still poses a significant threat to global health. He emphasized that the pandemic is far from over and urged the public to remain cautious. The WHO continues to evaluate the risk of Covid-19 as high on a global scale.

Three months ago, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the end of the global health emergency for Covid-19; however, he maintained that it remains a threat to global health. Despite a decline in reported cases, hospitalizations, and deaths globally since then, the number of countries reporting data to the WHO has significantly decreased.

In the last month, only 25% of countries have reported deaths from Covid-19 to the WHO, and just 11% have reported hospitalizations and treatment admissions. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that this does not mean that other countries are not experiencing such cases, but rather that they are not reporting them to the WHO.

In light of the ongoing risks posed by Covid-19, the WHO has developed new recommendations for governments. These recommendations focus on continuing vaccinations, monitoring cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and strengthening research efforts. The recommendations will be in effect from today until April 30, 2025, and will be subject to review by the 77th WHO World Assembly.

The first recommendation urges states to review and implement national Covid-19 plans and policies in line with the WHO strategy and the 2023-2025 plan. The second recommendation emphasizes the importance of collaborative surveillance between states to gather necessary data for situational awareness, risk assessment, and detecting changes in the virus’s characteristics and spread.

The third recommendation urges governments to continue reporting Covid mortality, vaccine effectiveness, and sequencing data. This will enable the WHO to have a comprehensive understanding of the epidemiological situation, assess global risk, and work with experts. The fourth recommendation calls for governments to continue offering vaccination based on WHO’s expert suggestions and national assessments.

The fifth recommendation emphasizes the need for continued research on Covid-19 and the importance of support for such research. The sixth recommendation stresses the integration of clinical care into all levels of health services, including access to proven treatments and measures to protect healthcare workers. Finally, the seventh recommendation calls for states to ensure fair and safe access to health services to guarantee quality care for everyone.

As the world battles the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO remains vigilant and continues to emphasize the importance of global cooperation and adherence to preventive measures to control the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on public health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

