(ANSA) – CASTELPLANIO, MARCH 29 – On the twentieth anniversary of the death of Carlo Urbani, an infectious disease specialist from Castelplanio, in the province of Ancona, who identified and died of Sars in March 2003, the AICU (Carlo Urbani Association onlus) celebrates the anniversary with a series of initiatives that will continue until 19 October 2024, the anniversary of the birth of the doctor from the Marche region. It begins on Saturday 1st April at 10.30 with the opening of the Carlo Urbani Museum in the Municipality of Castelplanio, in the presence, among others, of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Nguyen Thai Hoc , adviser to the embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Rome; Marcello Gemmato, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Acquaroli, president of the Marche Region, Dino Latini, president of the Legislative Assembly of the Marches, Daniele Carnevali president of the Province of Ancona, Fabio Badiali mayor of Castelplanio, Tommaso Urbani, son of Carlo Urbani, president will also participate Aicu.



The initiatives for the twentieth anniversary of the death of the doctor and the foundation of the Aicu will continue “in line with Urbani’s legacy and the guidelines of the Association”. “Especially on the occasion of this anniversary – says Tommaso Urbani – it is important not to stop only at remembering the figure of my father but rather to transform his legacy, everyone as best they can, into concrete actions to be implemented in the present”. (HANDLE).

