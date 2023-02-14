news-txt”>

WHO said it will hold an emergency meeting today after at least nine people died in Equatorial Guinea from Marburg haemorrhagic fever, a member of the same family as the Ebola virus.

The World Health Organization “will convene an urgent meeting of the Marburg Virus Vaccine Consortium (MARVAC) … to discuss the new Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea,” the UN health agency said. in a statement, adding that the meeting will be held at 15:00 (1400 GMT).