Home Health WHO, emergency meeting on Marburg virus in Guinea – World
Health

WHO, emergency meeting on Marburg virus in Guinea – World

by admin
WHO, emergency meeting on Marburg virus in Guinea – World
news-txt”>

WHO said it will hold an emergency meeting today after at least nine people died in Equatorial Guinea from Marburg haemorrhagic fever, a member of the same family as the Ebola virus.
The World Health Organization “will convene an urgent meeting of the Marburg Virus Vaccine Consortium (MARVAC) … to discuss the new Marburg virus outbreak in Equatorial Guinea,” the UN health agency said. in a statement, adding that the meeting will be held at 15:00 (1400 GMT).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy