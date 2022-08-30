Within “a few weeks, the European Region is expected to reach 250 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic two and a half years ago.

As autumn-winter approaches, we expect an increase in cases, with or without a resurgence of seasonal flu in the EU. “So the WHO Europe director, Hans Kluge, in a press conference.” We have taken great steps against the pandemic but the virus circulates widely, causing hospitalizations and still too many preventable deaths: about 3,000 in the last week alone, one third of the world total. The virus is still evolving to evade our countermeasures. ”

“The priority now is to give a second booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to the most vulnerable, including the elderly, immunocompromised individuals and those with previous diseases. We are also urging countries to administer the flu vaccine alongside the Covid vaccine whenever possible, “World Health Organization Director for the European Region (WHO Europe), Hans Kluge, said in a conference.

New vaccines for Covid, Ema and Aifa are awaited

Regarding the strategy to be adopted ahead of the winter season, Kluge noted that “with an increased focus on community-level surveillance, case detection and care, the strategy emphasizes the need for early diagnosis and access to primary care with oral antivirals for vulnerable patients “. This means, she explained, “continuing to stabilize transmission, without the need for general measures. The strategy also addresses persistent problems such as mental health and burnout of health workers, all in a single response framework”.

However, Kluge recalled that even as the introduction of vaccination “continues to progress in most countries, including low- and middle-income countries, millions of people remain unvaccinated in many parts of our region; we need to find better ways to reach them, “he warned. At the same time, “people should take common sense measures to protect themselves, such as wearing masks indoors in crowded places and on public transport, ventilating spaces well and washing their hands regularly.” These, concluded Kluge, “are not new messages, but they remain fundamental for personal safety. The choice to use these simple but effective measures is up to each of us”.