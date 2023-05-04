WHO, ‘fewer cases of Covid reported but still thousands of victims’ – Healthcare

news-txt”>

“As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, surveillance has declined dramatically. And while weekly reported cases and deaths are at their lowest level since the pandemic began, millions continue to be infected or re-infected with SARS -CoV-2 and thousands are dying every week.” It is from this consideration that the update by WHO to the global strategic plan for preparedness, readiness and response to Covid-19 referred to 2023-2025 starts. A document that arrives while the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on COVID-19 has been meeting since Tuesday – according to what is learned – which today should express an opinion to the director general of the WHO, assessing whether the pandemic is still a public health of international interest. And who has called a press conference for today. This is the body’s fourth strategic plan for managing the pandemic, reads a note. The document is a guide for countries on how to manage COVID-19 over the next two years as they transition from an emergency phase to a sustained long-term response. “Although we are in a much stronger position in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is here and there, and countries need to manage it alongside other infectious diseases,” the body continues. The document’s updated two-year strategy “supports countries as they are working to transition their critical emergency response activities, for the prevention, control and sustained long-term management of COVID-19 disease.”

Meanwhile, the majority of the members of the WHO Emergency Committee meeting to analyze the data relating to the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic would be oriented – according to what is learned from international sources – to give a positive opinion at the end of the state of health emergency decreed on 30 January 2020. Once formulated, the opinion must be sent to the general manager Tedros Ghebreyesus for the final decision.