WHO has declared a state of maximum alert for monkeypox

WHO has declared a state of maximum alert for monkeypox

breaking latest news – The World Health Organization has decided to launch its highest level of alert to try to curb the outbreak of monkeypox infections, which has affected over 17,000 people in 74 countries around the world. This was announced by WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference in Geneva. “I have decided to declare an international public health emergency.” he said. In particular, he explained, the risk is above all high in Europe while in the rest of the world it is “moderate”.

