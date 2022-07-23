The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of monkeypox an international health emergency, the most serious definition of a health threat among those in use. Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus belonging to the same family as smallpox: at present, about 16,000 cases have been identified in 75 countries around the world. According to the WHO, there are five deaths attributable to the current increase in cases.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the decision to consider its spread an international health emergency despite a special committee of experts put together by the WHO had not expressed any indication in this regard; neither in June, when she had met for the first time, nor in recent days. In motivating his decision, Ghebreyesus explained that he made this decision because monkeypox “spreads around the world in ways of transmission that we know too little about.” Ghebreyesus, speaking to reporters, also criticized the current model by which the WHO handles cases of this type, arguing that it must become “more efficient”.