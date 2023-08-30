Who has to get the anti-Covid vaccine in the fall?

The anti-Covid vaccine this year will be recommended for a whole series of risk categories, identified by a Ministry decision issued at the turn of August. All citizens from the age of 60, patients suffering from a series of oncological, haematological, cardiovascular pathologies, patients with chronic respiratory pathologies and other forms of frailty, will have the indication and strong recommendation to get vaccinated. In addition to pregnant women, guests of long-term care facilities, and health professionals.

With regard to whether or not you are vaccinated in the autumn, the fact that you missed some of the booster shots doesn’t change anything. The vast majority of Italians have now had their last vaccination over a year ago. The new vaccine should be considered as a booster for an immunity that the subject has, but which in people who are frail, elderly, over 60, or with chronic disease, can lead to an improvement in the immune response. This does not mean having the certainty of not falling ill with Covid, because vaccines do not have this power, but the vaccine has the ability to cause the infection to develop as a trivial upper respiratory tract infection, let’s say like a cold or a ‘flu, and not as a pneumonia that leads the patient to respiratory failure and the need for hospitalization.

The seasonal booster is currently not recommended for young and healthy subjects, but it makes great sense in the elderly, frail subject with underlying pathologies. In this setting of patients, protection is not towards others, but towards oneself. In this way people can face autumn and winter in greater safety if they have a sufficiently high amount of antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2 virus. And let’s not forget that this Covid vaccination must go hand in hand with the flu vaccination, as the flu did even more damage than Covid last year.

* Marco Falcone is Full Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Pisa and Secretary of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases

