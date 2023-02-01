Covid: WHO invites us not to underestimate the situation; let’s see why China‘s position is crucial

The covid is not over: the emergency continues Covid: the health emergency remains at an international level. So the Committee ofWorld Health Organization: “Eliminating the virus will be highly unlikely, the primary goal is to mitigate its devastating impact with long-term public health action.”

The China effect for now, it has not been seen. With the mass reopenings that inaugurated the zero Covid policy after three years of strict lockdown, infections have risen exponentially in the Asian country, but the consequences have not been seen in the rest of the world as had been feared.

The World Health Organization (WHO) speaks of a better situation than a year ago, when the Omicron wave was at its peak and there were over 70,000 deaths a week. Nonetheless, the WHO, meeting on Friday to decide whether to declare the pandemic emergency over, decided to follow the line of prudence, postponing the decision to three months from now. The reason is precisely theemergency in China which, with its almost one and a half billion inhabitants, is still recording a very high number of infections and deaths (albeit decreasing compared to the previous days).