Home Health WHO invites not to underestimate the situation; let’s see why China’s position is fundamental » ILMETEO.it
Health

WHO invites not to underestimate the situation; let’s see why China’s position is fundamental » ILMETEO.it

by admin
WHO invites not to underestimate the situation; let’s see why China’s position is fundamental » ILMETEO.it

Covid: WHO invites us not to underestimate the situation; let’s see why China‘s position is crucial

The covid is not over: the emergency continues Covid: the health emergency remains at an international level. So the Committee ofWorld Health Organization: “Eliminating the virus will be highly unlikely, the primary goal is to mitigate its devastating impact with long-term public health action.”

The China effect for now, it has not been seen. With the mass reopenings that inaugurated the zero Covid policy after three years of strict lockdown, infections have risen exponentially in the Asian country, but the consequences have not been seen in the rest of the world as had been feared.

The World Health Organization (WHO) speaks of a better situation than a year ago, when the Omicron wave was at its peak and there were over 70,000 deaths a week. Nonetheless, the WHO, meeting on Friday to decide whether to declare the pandemic emergency over, decided to follow the line of prudence, postponing the decision to three months from now. The reason is precisely theemergency in China which, with its almost one and a half billion inhabitants, is still recording a very high number of infections and deaths (albeit decreasing compared to the previous days).

See also  The high temperature weather in Jiangnan, South China and other places continues, and there will be a more obvious rainfall process in the northern region - Teller Report

You may also like

why it is important to lose weight –...

Why do we continue to vaccinate for diphtheria...

Stretching or dynamic? What is the best warm-up...

Covid, reinfections are increasing. Here’s who’s at risk...

Kidney disease, bed cuts and outpatient clinics closed....

Seven tips to overcome the discomfort of working...

Stretching or dynamic? What is the best warm-up...

Preventing strokes and heart attacks with a simple...

Long Covid and persistent symptoms, only 7 effects...

Franco Berrino: «The diet to fight depression»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy