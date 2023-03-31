Manhattan’s first African-American prosecutor Alvin Bragg is also the first to indict a former president in the United States, Donald Trump. Born in Harlem, New York, 49 years ago, and a Harvard graduate, Bragg has a long career behind him. In 2014 he represented the mother of Eric Garner against the New York Police Department, killed by the police while repeating “I can’t breath”. But he also dealt with the allegations of abuse and harassment against Harvey Weinstein, the former powerful film producer overwhelmed by the sex scandal. During the electoral campaign that led him to become New York prosecutor, taking over from Cyrus Vance, he repeatedly expressed the need to make the police forces more accountable for their actions, to combat violence especially against the African-American community . And he did it himself as a victim of those discriminatory behaviors: at the age of 15, in fact, as he said, an officer pointed a gun to his head. As Manhattan prosecutor, he then created the Special Victims Division dedicated to sexual crimes and domestic violence, also strengthening the Hate Crimes Unit in an attempt to restore confidence in law enforcement.

