Who is and what does an Assisted Fertilization expert do?

Assisted reproduction is a medical technology that helps couples who have difficulty conceiving a child. In this field, an assisted reproduction (AF) expert is a doctor who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility, who uses assisted reproductive techniques to help couples have a baby.

The assisted conception expert has a broad knowledge of the physiology of reproduction, the factors that influence fertility and techniques to increase the chances of success of assisted conception. In addition, he is responsible for managing all aspects of the assisted reproduction process, including fertility assessment, selection of assisted reproductive techniques (ART) and treatment monitoring.

IVF can be used in a variety of situations, including:

Male infertility problems, such as insufficient sperm production or erectile dysfunction

Female infertility problems, such as endometriosis or blocked fallopian tubes

Same-sex couples who wish to have a child

Assisted reproduction techniques include:

Intrauterine insemination (IUI): During this procedure, sperm is collected from a donor or male partner and placed into the woman’s uterus during the fertile period.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): During this procedure, the woman’s egg is retrieved and fertilized in a laboratory using the partner’s or a donor’s sperm. Once the embryo develops, it is placed in the woman’s uterus.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI): This technique is used when sperm from a partner or a donor is of poor quality or quantity. During the procedure, a single sperm cell is injected directly into the woman’s egg.

Egg donation: This technique is used when the woman does not produce eggs or produces eggs of poor quality. During the procedure, eggs are taken from a donor and fertilized with sperm from the partner or a donor. Once the embryo develops, it is placed in the woman’s uterus.

The IVF expert works with a team of medical and healthcare professionals to ensure the success of IVF treatment. The team may include gynecologists, urologists, embryologists, nurses, counselors and imaging technology specialists.

The assisted reproduction expert must take into account the social and psychological factors associated with the treatment. For example, assisted reproduction can be an emotionally intense experience for couples, who may have difficulty coping with treatment failure or coping with the possibility of having a child that is not biologically theirs.

For this reason, many IVF experts work with fertility counselors who can help couples manage the stress and anxiety associated with IVF.

Furthermore, the assisted reproduction expert must ensure that all treatments are carried out ethically and respecting the rights of the people involved. For example, sperm or egg donors must be selected based on strict medical and psychological criteria, and intended parents must be informed of all the legal and social implications of the treatment.

The assisted reproduction expert can work in hospitals, private clinics or specialized fertility centres. In some cases, the assisted reproduction expert can also work as a teacher or researcher, contributing to the research and development of new assisted reproduction techniques.

The assisted reproduction expert can also offer pre-conception counseling services, helping couples evaluate their fertility and identify any risk factors for reproductive health. In this way, the assisted reproduction expert can help couples make informed decisions about family planning and fertility management.

An assisted reproduction expert is a highly specialized doctor who helps couples to have a child through assisted reproduction techniques. The assisted reproduction expert is responsible for evaluating fertility, selecting assisted reproductive techniques and monitoring treatment. Furthermore, the assisted reproduction expert must take into account the social and psychological factors related to the treatment and ensure that all treatments are carried out ethically and respecting the rights of the people involved.