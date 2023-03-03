Called into question on the “great beauty” of the game, the Biancocelesti coach responds with irony and an unconventional comparison, but one that makes the idea perfectly

NAPOLI – The match of the “great beauty” had been defined, yesterday’s Napoli, by Sarri, and today’s, by Spalletti. At the end of the match, which saw Lazio prevail over Maradona, the Biancocelesti’s coach comes up with an incisive, divisive, but also explanatory joke from him, in perfect “style” with the character.

From blonde to brunette, Sarri’s “great beauty”.

To those who asked him who was better between him and Spalletti, Sarri replied in his own way: “My great beauty or Spalletti’s? If you like blondes and then a brunette passes, it’s not that she’s ugly. I envy Luciano, the club and the sports director have been phenomenal in putting him in the best conditions to work according to his needs“.

