Who is Chiara Capitta, daughter of Lorella Cuccarini, and what she said about her sexuality – breaking latest news

Chiara kicks clichés and prejudices by responding in a disenchanted way to her 31,600 followers who, curious about the footballer’s sexual orientation, asked: “Have you ever felt feelings for a person of your own sex?” And again: “Are you straight?”. “Have you ever gone out with a girl?” The central defender of the yellow and red club examines the questions and replies to all: «I’ve never loved labels. A person interests me as they are, regardless of gender. Generally speaking, I could fall in love with a boy as well as a girl.’

There are those who have read in the statements of Chiara, who is also a social media manager and content creator, a veiled coming out. She founded the marketing agency Meros Agency and she takes care of the profiles of the famous Lorella. She had told it in an episode of Verissimo: Â «I've been helping my mom with social media management for a year now and I have to say I really enjoy it. Every time it's an excuse to get a little crazy and sing in the car at the top of my lungs». Conscious of the power and effectiveness of social media, did Chiara therefore intend to send a precise message, specifying her point of view on love without gender? On gender issues, Lorella Cuccarini, in the past, had taken positions capable of creating a lively debate and raise some controversy. "Never been a feminist and always been against women's quotas – she declared -. Women must earn credibility on the field. We have to accept that men and women are different, yet complementary. If there are more men at the top it is because they are more predisposed».