If an image founds a political career, for Elly Schleinnew secretary of the Democratic Party, the first woman in Italian history to lead the main force of the left, is that of June 2013. With her, short hair and glasses on her head to deliver a shirt to Romano Prodi, just betrayed by his dem in the ascent to the Quirinale in the historic meeting of the Capranica. “We are more than 101”, written in black and red characters on white tea. “…