Embracer Group is a little known name to most people, including gamers, but has quickly become one of the most important brands in the entire sector. Not only that: now it is also the company that owns the rights to everything that can be done with the intellectual properties of the Lord of the Ringsof the Hobbitof Silmarillion and most of the operated by JRR Tolkien.

The rights they belonged to The Saul Zaentz Companywhich acquired them in 1976 to do pretty much anything (excluding book publishing) and which have so far only been licensed, for example for the 1978 cartoon or the Peter Jackson films, but never sold. At least so far.

From backstage to a leading role

In recent months, Embracer Group has been particularly active on the acquisitions front: while Sony and Microsoft took control of brands like Bungie and Blizzard, the Swedes have grabbed nomi come Deep Silver, THQ Nordic, 3D Realms, Gearbox and also have taken over from Square Enix the brands of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and the respective studios of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal.

In short, in a short time the group (born in 2011 as Nordic Games) has secured a large number of interesting studies and intellectual property to work on for the next few years. As if that weren’t enough, since it is important to create products that know how to be transmedia, Embracer also acquired Dark Horse (well-known comic book publisher) and Asmodee, which is one of the world‘s leading producers of board and role-playing games. And that has released the most recent RPG dedicated to the Lord of the Rings.

According to an official statement from Embracer, the cost of the operation Tolkien was about $ 770 million, which is much, much less than the two billion that Zaentz was willing to ask for potential buyers in February. There are some details of the agreement that have not been revealed, but if this were the final figure, it would be a very affordable price, considering that just to be able to realize The Rings of Power (the series based broadly on the Silmarillion), Amazon shelled out around 250 million. Which, however, went directly into the coffers of the Tolkien Estate, the foundation that manages the interests of the writer’s heirs, because Zaentz’s rights only concerned serials with more than 8 episodes.

That’s not all, because Embracer has also bought itself Limited Run Games, a company that specializes in physical copies of video games that often include luxury gadgets and packaging, and Tripwire Interactive, another developer. But obviously the strong point remains the acquisition of the licenses related to Tolkien, with which now the group will be the only one that will be able to create video games, movies, comics, gadgets and even theme parks dedicated to the settings and characters of the saga. And to do so, given the companies now present in his portfolio, he won’t even have to look too far.