New Citizenship Income “Mia”

As already announced several times by the Government, these are the last months of disbursement of the basic income, due to the imminent arrival of a. But be careful because: the new measure will only be reserved for households with Isee not exceeding 7,200 euros, while for the old subsidy the bar was higher and set at 9,360 euros.

As reported above The messengerfor nuclei not able to work thecheck will start from 500 euros (this is the quota reserved for singles) and will have one initial term of 18 months (after which it will be necessary to wait a month to ask for the benefit again). They will also benefit the employableto whom the Budget law granted only seven months of basic income in 2023, but compared to the Cinquestelle subsidy, “Mia” will have reduced amounts (only 375 euros per month) it’s a initial duration of just 12 months. This is the solution devised by the Ministry of Labor to turn off the engines of basic income and encourage the recipients who can be activated, around 400,000 currently, to find a job.

Let’s see how the new “Mia” support measure will work. The current subsidy can be requested until August 31st and in any case will continue to be paid only until December. «Mia – can be read in the draft Labor decree – it is a measure of economic support and social and professional inclusion, conditioned by the means test and adherence to a personalized path of activation and social and work inclusion, aimed at emancipation from the condition of poverty and effective inclusion in the society and in the world of work».

I potential beneficiaries of the Active Inclusion Measure – MIA will be divided into two sets.

Poor households with no employable people, in which there is at least one minor or an elderly person over 60 or a person with an established handicap. The households made up of poor people without the possibility of entering the labor market will continue to collect a subsidy whose basic amount (for a single person) should be around 500 euros per month. Obviously the figures, as is also the case now, should then be quantified on the basis of the actual composition of the family. Expected assignment for 18 months.

Families with employable people in which these situations do not exist but at least one subject between 18 and 60 years of age. Those who can be employed will be required to enter into a Pact for Employment through the Employment Centres, just as happens today with the citizen’s income. In the case of employable people, the allowance in question will in all probability be reduced to no more than 375 euros. The duration is also shorter, which will not exceed one year. But we await confirmation on this point as well.

In summary, the employable people, who still receive the basic income for 7 months in 2023, after the archiving of the current measure will be able to apply for the Active Inclusion Measure – MIA. However, for those who can be employed, the subsidy will be greatly reduced in terms of amount and will have a shorter duration than the basic income and also the MIA aimed at families without employable people.