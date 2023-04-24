Who is Gianluca Paul Seung, the “shaman” who bludgeoned the psychiatrist Capovani to death at the Pisa hospital

At 11.40 pm on 23 July the brain death of Barbara Capovani, the psychiatrist at the Santa Chiara hospital in Pisa who was attacked by one of her patients, was declared. His name is Gianluca Paul Seung and he is 35 years old and from Viareggio. The investigators are raising charges of premeditated murder against him. The man was being treated at the Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service of Pisa in 2019. The man harbored strong grudges against the doctor, who had treated him that year. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, he would have attempted the ambush since the previous day but Capovani was not there. Last night the police went to his home to carry out a search. The man has barricaded himself inside. The raid was triggered by the agents who found a crossbow with several darts.

Chinese father, Neapolitan mother

The police officers also seized the suspect’s clothes, objects, mobile phone and PC, which is now in the Don Bosco prison in Pisa. The deputy prosecutors Giovanni Porpora and Lidya Pagnini are investigating. The next day he came back. This time, the investigators explain, “he repeatedly hit the victim on the skull with a blunt object, catching her by surprise from behind, while she was bent over her bicycle to remove the lock and leave at the end of her work shift”. Gianluca Paul Seung has a father of Chinese origin and a Neapolitan mother. He moved to Tuscany as a young man. He has not completed his high school education. He has four pending trials and has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl. He also escaped from house arrest. No proceeding has reached the last degree of judgment.

The shaman

On his Facebook profile Seung defined himself as «a shaman, mediator between invisible and visible; I connect the dimensions». On the social network he had also created a page entitled Associazione Adup or “Psychiatric User Defense Association” where he published photos of judicial documents. Including a complaint against the then premier Mario Draghi presented to the Viareggio financial police and an arrest report in Lucca in 2021 to be escaped from house arrest with which he accuses a policewoman and the magistrates. Seung had numerous police records, and in 2018 he was arrested in Viareggio for molesting a minor. In the past he had also attacked a psychiatrist at the Versilia hospital in Viareggio. An expulsion order from Pisa had also been issued against him. In December he presented himself to La Nazione to denounce the “sale of toxic vaccines” from No vax.

Seung and Capovani

Capovani’s name appears in Seung’s ravings. You make a diagnosis of narcissistic disorder in relation to her, however claiming that the patient was capable of understanding and wanting. He accused her of selling stem cells together with Putin, of being a spy and, in a post dated July 17, 2022, of “Satanic rituals”. The Rest of the Pug he says that according to Seung, Satanists “use completely anonymous virtual currencies to buy human flesh. Pisa psychiatrists are involved. Barbara Capovani in the lead». In November 2012 the “Shaman” attacked his doctor Mirko Martinucci while he was at a restaurant table with his wife. He then he fled inside a theater and hid in the audience. In 2021 he assaulted a security guard twice. On the second occasion by pepper spraying his eyes.

The previous

The precedent of the attack on Martinucci was told today by another doctor, Mario Di Fiorino. “We are in the presence of a subject who has repeatedly shown an incredible level of violence,” he recalls. After Martinucci he continued to stalk us all », recalls the doctor. On Seung’s ability to understand and want, Di Fiorino explains that «the Supreme Court has recently established that personality disorders, if pervasive and long-lasting, can lead to impunity. This has caused the cases in which it is not possible to proceed to court grow dramatically in Italy. Because the boundaries between the punishment and the impunity of crimes have been moved. Even the most violent”.

Le Rems

Siham Bouanani, a psychiatrist candidate for the administration of Pisa scheduled for May, asks for “better use of the Rems, because asylums should not be reopened but the legislative system needs to be improved, after all the Constitutional Court has set the urgent need for a reform . We psychiatrists – she adds – have a sad record of physical attacks against healthcare personnel in Italy (34%), followed at a distance by emergency room personnel (20%) ». According to Bouanani, a doctor working in Lucca, «psychiatry and mental disorders are a sort of ‘closed container’ articulated in social behaviors (they are not considered real medical pathologies) and the aggression of my colleague is a sad epilogue to the condition in which verses social psychiatry.

