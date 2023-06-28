who is most at risk, what are the signs and how can it be managed – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella

Over half of patients treated with some type of drug suffer from cognitive impairment, concentration and memory impairment, balance problems and peripheral neuropathy. The survey by the Federation of voluntary associations in oncology

Almost all cancer patients suffer from it, but still few are able to ask and receive help to alleviate the side effects of cancer treatments. If during the therapies these aspects are often monitored and addressed with the doctors, things get complicated in the long run. Just when, in reality, the treatments end, expectations improve, the patients return to their daily lives and the checks gradually become less frequent. One of the most underestimated and most widespread problems is neurotoxicity connected to chemotherapy, to which an entire chapter is dedicated in the latest Report on the welfare condition of cancer patients, presented during the National Day dedicated to cancer patients promoted by the Federation of voluntary associations in oncology (Honeycomb).

Symptoms

In practice, we are talking about cognitive impairment and peripheral neuropathy which, according to our survey, affect well over half and up to 70% of people who have concluded treatment for years – explains the president Favo, Francesco De Lorenzo -. The most common symptoms are difficulty in handling commonly used objects, balance disorders, pain, easy fatigue, concentration and memory difficulties. Effects that we finally know today and that we know can persist after the end of the treatments with an impact on the health of many long-lived people, on their personal, social and work activities and on psychological well-being. The chapter in the Favo 2023 Report stems from a survey that the University of Milano-Bicocca and the Italian Association of Cancer Patients, Relatives and Friends (AIMaC) conducted and published in the scientific journal Toxics

. What, exactly, are cognitive impairment and peripheral neuropathy? Many patients notice a decrease in their cognitive performance, for example with concentration and memory disturbances, which can interfere with the common activities of daily life or with the demands of their work – replies Guido Cavaletti, who heads the Unit of Experimental neurology at the University of Milano-Bicocca, where he is also pro-rector for research -. Peripheral nerve damage, on the other hand, concerns that essential component of the nervous system which puts the brain in communication with everything that the world outside us represents.

Possible remedies

In particular, many drugs cause a deterioration of sensory perception, which can affect very important functions such as balance or handling of objects. Now that the problem has emerged, new targeted solutions can finally be studied. There is a lot of active research on this front and already today, depending on the clinical picture of each person, painkillers or specific rehabilitation can be prescribed – underlines Cavaletti -. Physical exercise is a precious aid, many find benefit with acupuncture or yoga. Another possibility is to reduce the chemotherapy that causes the ailments, balancing it out with the fact that it may then be less effective against the tumor. What to say to those who suffer from it? Talking about it with the specialist (oncologist or hematologist) is the first, fundamental step – concludes Alessia D’Acunti, AIMaC psychotherapist -: patients must receive clear and precise information regarding the possible neurotoxic effects of their treatments, also in order to be able to earlier signs of their appearance and consequently better manage the treatment (for example, and if possible, modifying the therapy plan). The role of the neurologist is important especially in the most complex cases, in order to be able to give useful suggestions.

Who risks more

Among the most severely neurotoxic drugs are platinum derivatives (cisplatin and oxaliplatin), which are the basis for the treatment of testicular, ovarian and gastrointestinal tract tumours; taxanes, used for breast cancer; vinca derivatives (such as, for example, vincristine and vinblastine) for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma; proteasome inhibitors, which have radically improved multiple myeloma therapy. Radiotherapy too, even after several years, can give serious neurotoxic effects – explains Cavaletti -, but they present themselves in a different and peculiar way, essentially linked to the radiation dose to which healthy tissues are exposed (especially the sensitive brain, in particular case of treatment of brain tumors).

The investigation

Most of those questioned for the new survey were working at the time of cancer diagnosis and, due to neurotoxicity, 68% reported difficulties in carrying out normal work activities; 30.4% had to change activities, for 28.4% the symptoms hindered their career; 35.5% switched from full-time to part-time and 25.6% reported having been subjected to hostile behavior due to their health conditions. Although more than 80% of respondents reported having a positive attitude towards their ability to cope with cancer, many people reported that they always or often suffer from mood swings (mainly irritability, sadness, fear and loss of interest in their hobbies) – says Elisabetta Iannelli, vice president of AIMaC (Italian Association of Cancer Patients) -. And 20-30% always or often feel lonely and angry. Less than half of the patients (42.6%), however, received useful and detailed information on the management of neurotoxicity.

